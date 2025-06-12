Modern jeepneys now ply in CCLEX

COMMUTERS now have more options when going to and from Cordova and Cebu City via the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), with the deployment of three modern public utility vehicles (MPUVs).

The MPUVs, belonging to a transport cooperative Lapu-Lapu Cebu Transport Terminal 2 Operators and Drivers Cooperative (Lactodco), cover the SM Seaside City Cebu-Cordova route through the CCLEX.

Lactodco chairman Kenn Kangleon, in a phone interview, said the new mode of public transportation started operating the designated routes last June 2, 2025, with a fare of P40 per passenger.

Kangleon, who personally pilot-tested the vehicles, said passengers traveling from SM Seaside City at the South Road Properties back to Cordova will be able to save with the new route.

“Passengers are saving more now because there used to be no direct transportation from Cordova to Seaside. They had to take a taxi and pay P90 (toll fee) for CCLEX. Now, they only pay P40 for the entire trip,” said Kangleon in Cebuano.

Kangleon said ridership to SM Seaside City has shown improvement, with some days reaching up to two trips.

While overall passenger volume remains low, Kangleon anticipates an increase once classes resume.

Terminals

Designated terminals for the route are located at SM Seaside City Tower Garden, Hamugaway in Barangay Bangbang, Cordova, and Purok 5 Star in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

Operating hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cordova Terminal; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the SM Seaside City Terminal, which aligned with the mall hours; and 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lapu-Lapu Terminal.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board granted the franchise for these MPUVs through a bidding process last January. The franchise allows for a total of 15 units.

Kangleon said the remaining available units, each priced at around P3 million, will be acquired through additional orders as part of a gradual rollout to meet the growing demand for modern public transport.

Kangleon said drivers of the transport service are directly sourced from the cooperative.

He said standing passengers are strictly prohibited, with all passengers required to be seated at all times.

Speed limits are strictly enforced, especially following the accident that occurred in CCLEX, involving a van-for-hire where two individuals died.

Kangleon said drivers caught violating speed restrictions on video by passengers will face an automatic three-day suspension without further inquiry. / DPC