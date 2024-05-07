Modern Windows closes door on Landlite

MODERN Windows came all the way back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth period to stun Landlite, 76-75, in the Cebu Architects Basketball 6th Corporate Cup on May 5, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Landlite surged in front, 67-56, early in the fourth, but Modern Windows refused to back down and fought to gain the lead in the game’s dying seconds. Francis Cabigas led Modern Windows in scoring with 24 points and nine rebounds. Justin Aspacio added 17 markers, while Kim-Kim Rebosura had 16 points and eight boards.

In other games, Davies Paints registered its third win in a row after routing Buildrite, 87-64. Miguel Cenabre had 24 points, six boards and nine assists for the resurgent Davies Paints, while John Buhawe contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and four dimes.

Lastly, Boysen crushed AAC, 91-51. Miggy Aparri dominated down low with his 24 points and 18 rebounds, while Chester Hinagdanan had 18 points and eight boards. / JNP