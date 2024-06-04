Modern Windows nab No. 1 spot in CABC

MODERN Windows trumped Lightstrong AAC, 70-60, on June 2, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym to barge as the top seed in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup semifinals.

Modern Windows and Boysen ended the elimination round with identical 7-3 records, but the former nabbed the top spot because it had a better point differential.

The game was tied at 45-all at the halfway point of the third when Modern Windows made its move. It uncorked a 16-5 run to bring a 61-50 lead to the fourth. It then held off its opponents down the stretch to capture the win.

Joseph Cabigas led Modern Windows with his impressive 18 points and nine rebounds. Justin Aspacio also played a crucial role, contributing 15 points, five boards, and four assists.

In other games, Davies Paint nabbed the third seed with a 54-37 win over Landlite. Davies was up by only five heading to the fourth but pulled away, thanks to a 10-3 run that gave it enough momentum down the stretch.

Quick guard Zach Go had 14 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while John Buhawe had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

Lastly, Buildrite upset Boysen 76-69. Ferdinand Tiro had 16 points and six boards, while Michael Cinco tallied 14 points and five rebounds to help. Buildrite climb to 4-6.

Davies will battle Lightstrong AAC while Landlite will take on Buildrite in the quarterfinals. Davies and Landlite will have a twice-to-beat advantage. / JNP