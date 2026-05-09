Modernization plan set for Fuente Circle

CEBU City is planning a major renovation of Fuente Osmeña Circle to address serious safety concerns and improve the landmark’s function.

Mayor Nestor Archival met with representatives from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to review the project. The proposal focuses on fixing broken walkways, uneven jogging paths and poorly placed utilities that currently endanger pedestrians. This effort involves local architects and business leaders who want to modernize the space while preserving its historical character.

How can the city successfully balance the need for modern safety standards and increased pedestrian traffic with the preservation of its most iconic historical site?

Current problems in the circle

Daily users and commuters face various hazards within the park. Cracked jogging paths and deteriorating flooring near the central fountain have raised the risk of injury. Site observations show that mature trees and poorly located electrical transformers split the flow of pedestrians, creating bottlenecks in busy areas. Additionally, fragmented pathways and unsafe exits make it difficult for people to enter and leave the circle without facing traffic risks.

How the redesign improves movement

The new framework prioritizes a pedestrian-first design. A central feature of the plan is a 12-meter entry and exit corridor aligned with the Cebu Provincial Capitol axis. This corridor aims to reduce conflict between people and vehicles while streamlining movement toward the central fountain. The proposal also includes wider walkways and clearer entry points to ensure that the space is accessible to everyone.

Preserving the historical view

While the project introduces modern infrastructure, it emphasizes the visual history of the site. The plan calls for maintaining the open sightlines that connect Osmeña Blvd., the fountain and the Provincial Capitol. Designers intend to avoid building excessive structures that could change the open, civic character of the landmark. The goal is to keep the site recognizable while making it more functional for daily use.

New features for the public

The rehabilitation includes several sustainability and community features. Plans call for:

Expanded green spaces and shaded corridors to reduce noise and pollution.

Protection measures for existing mature trees through structured systems.

Additional seating areas and informal spaces for public gatherings.

New amenities such as public toilets, kiosks, security outposts and playgrounds.

Organized service zones for utilities to improve maintenance access.

Future steps for the project

The City Government plans to continue meeting with stakeholders as the design develops. Archival said the City will continue consultations with stakeholders as the proposal develops, stressing that the process remains participatory and open to refinement. The long-term goal is to transform the circle into a better-organized urban space that remains a source of pride for the community.