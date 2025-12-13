Modest Christmas eyed as mayor axes grand bash

WHILE the annual Christmas party for Lapu-Lapu City employees has been canceled, department-level celebrations are still permitted, provided these gatherings remain modest and simple.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, in an interview on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, said departments may organize simple and toned-down Christmas gatherings, stressing that large and lavish celebrations are being set aside in consideration of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and typhoons that recently struck Cebu.

She said the yearly Christmas celebration at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob is canceled this year, adding that the decision reflects compassion and prioritizing public assistance over extravagant celebrations this holiday season.

She mentioned the P1 million in cash assistance the City Government has provided to each of the earthquake-affected areas, including Bogo City and the towns of Borbon, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabogon, and Tabuelan.

Each government employee will receive Christmas ham and five kilograms of rice.

The traditional Christmas tree lighting also took place at Plaza Rizal in Barangay Poblacion on Friday, Dec. 12.

Christmas food packs

Chan expressed a strong desire to distribute food packs to residents but acknowledged that the initiative was not part of this year’s budget.

“Ideally, nindot gyud makahatag ta per household,” Chan said. “Di sad ta gusto ma-COA or beyond sa atong budget ang atong expenses.”

(Ideally, it would be great to provide support to each household... We don’t want to be flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) or go beyond our budgeted expenses.)

She made the statement following the example of Mandaue City’s “Gugma sa Pasko” program under Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, which has allocated 100,000 food packs.

From Dec. 14 to 19, Mandaue City will distribute its Christmas packages to at least 86,000 households identified in the 2023 Community-Based Monitoring System.

Chan expressed hope that the program would be implemented for Lapu-Lapu City residents by 2026. / DPC