Moira, James Reid among top winners at 17th Star Awards for Music

MOIRA DELA TORRE, James Reid, Maki, and Ben&Ben emerged as the biggest winners at the 17th Star Awards for Music held on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Moira was named Female Recording Artist of the Year, James Reid won Album of the Year for “jgh,” Maki took home Song of the Year for “Dilaw,” while Ben&Ben was named Group/Duo Artist of the Year.

Other winners were:

Male Concert Performer of the Year – TJ Monterde (Sarili Nating Mundo Concert)

Female Concert Performer of the Year – Regine Velasquez (Regine Rocks: The Repeat)

Female Pop Artist of the Year – Jayda Avanzado (“Right Lover, Wrong Time”)

Male Pop Artist of the Year – Maki (“Dilaw”)

Pop Album of the Year – Talaarawan – BINI

Concert of the Year – Pagtatag! World Tour (Manila) – SB19

Duo/Group Concert Performer of the Year – SB19 (Pagtatag! World Tour [Manila])

Music Video of the Year – “Kalakal” – SB19 x Gloc-9

New Male Recording Artist of the Year – Dwayne Garcia (“Taym Perst Muna,” Star Music)

New Female Recording Artist of the Year – Debbie Lopez (“Ang Higugmaon Ka,” KB Records)

Rock Artist of the Year – Sponge Cola (“Tatlong Buwan”)

Female R&B Artist of the Year – Zéla (“Pogi Boy”)

Male R&B Artist of the Year – Kris Lawrence (Within, Vehnee Saturno Music)

Female Acoustic Artist of the Year – Angela Ken (“Kulimlim”)

Male Acoustic Artist of the Year – Juan Karlos (“Tanga Mo Juan,” Sony Music Philippines)

Collaboration of the Year – “Hanggang Dulo” by Jos Garcia x Nolo Lopez (Stardom Music Production) and “Palagi” by TJ Monterde x KZ Tandingan (tie)

Rap Album of the Year – Drugs – Shanti Dope (Universal Records)

Rap Artist of the Year – Illest Morena (“Morenita”) / TRC S