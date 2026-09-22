Moira responds to third-party issue in Sam, Catriona breakup

FOR the first time, Moira dela Torre addressed the persistent rumors that she was the third party in the breakup of Sam Milby and Catriona Gray last year.

Sam was once a close friend of Moira, whom she even called “Kuya.” However, in an interview with Pep.ph on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, the singer admitted that her relationship with Sam remains strained to this day.

“No, well. I miss my ‘Kuya.’ Of course, I’m upset that I was dragged into it. It wasn’t true.”

Asked if she was the “third party” in Sam and Catriona’s breakup, Moira said:

“Not at all. It’s one thing to be linked to another man. But to be linked to your ‘Kuya,’ it’s kind of... I don’t know why.

“I know what happened between the two of them, but that’s not my story to tell. And I will protect them. There was also no third party between the two of them and I was not the third party between them.”

Moira said she was the one who chose to distance herself after Sam revealed to ABS-CBN that they were no longer friends. She admitted that she cried after hearing the actor’s statement because she felt deeply hurt.

Moira’s interview in Manila took place during the press conference for her upcoming concert on Oct. 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena. / TRC S