Moira silent on her postponed concert

AS OF press time, Moira dela Torre has yet to issue a statement following the postponement of her “Where It All Started” concert, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

However, the singer was spotted attending Ben&Ben’s “Saranggola: The Concert” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 2.

Ovation Productions announced that Moira’s concert had been moved to next year. However, they did not give a reason for the postponement nor did they announce a new date for the concert.

They also said they were ready to issue refunds to those who had already purchased tickets.

Some commenters speculated that ticket sales for Moira’s concert may have been affected by the negative issues surrounding the singer. / TRC