Moises: 20s for exposure, 30s for positioning

@NOT_SURE: I work the night shift as a call center agent. I’m in my 20s. I can explain billing disputes calmly at 2 a.m. Some nights, during my break, I scroll through LinkedIn and Instagram. Batchmates are lawyers now. Nurses abroad. Entrepreneurs posting about multiple streams of income. And I’m here, headset on, wondering if this is temporary or if this is it.

I didn’t grow up dreaming of being in a call center. I just needed a job. Bills to pay. Mouths to feed. And the salary is better than what my degree promised. What if I stay too long? What if I leave too early? What if I’m not built for something bigger? What if this is the bigger thing? Help.

DJ: First, breathe. Second, focus on the customer’s billing inquiry. Third, read my response when you’re on break. Ready?

Nothing about what you just wrote sounds like failure. It sounds like awareness. You are employed. You are contributing. You are helping your family. That is not falling behind. That’s being responsible.

What about the people you’re comparing yourself to? They’re experimenting too — just with better lighting on social media. You didn’t grow up dreaming of being in a call center. That’s okay. Very few people grow up dreaming of their actual first job. Most of us grow up dreaming of impact, independence and dignity. The job is just the vehicle. And sometimes it’s not the final one.

Think about what you’ve built. You can stay calm under pressure. You can communicate clearly. You can de-escalate tension. You can show up on nights when your body wants sleep. Those are not small skills. Those are transferable assets. Why? Because every industry runs on three things: people, problems and pressure. And you deal with all three every single shift.

When you work graveyard shifts and still show up presentable and professional, you’re developing stamina — the kind required in startups, hospitals, courtrooms and boardrooms. Sales teams need persuasion and objection handling. You do that daily.

HR needs conflict resolution. You practice that hourly. Project managers need clarity and process adherence. You live inside systems. Leaders need emotional regulation. You exercise it under stress.

What if you eventually become a movie star? You’ll need presence, the ability to deliver lines naturally, adjust tone depending on the audience and stay composed under bright lights and public scrutiny. You’re doing that too. The headset is just the hardware. The software being developed is you.

The question is not whether the skills matter. The question is whether you recognize them early enough to leverage them. View your job today as a training ground, not a trap. Don’t just finish your shift. Ask yourself: What skill did I sharpen tonight? Upgrade while you earn.

Night shift gives you something most people don’t have — unconventional hours. Use them. Take online certifications. Learn data analytics. Study digital marketing. Improve your writing. Improve your public speaking. Even one hour a day compounds dramatically over five years. Save like your future depends on it. Because it does.

Freedom requires runway. If you want to pivot at 30, you’ll need savings. If you want to take a risk, you’ll need capital. Positioning is easier when desperation is not your boss. Build relationships, not just tenure. Network inside and outside your company. Connect with team leads. Talk to operations managers. Attend industry events. Stay visible on LinkedIn. Your next opportunity will likely come from proximity, not applications.

And when your 30s arrive, the world won’t ask if you were confused in your 20s. It will ask: What can you do? And if you used these wonder years wisely, you won’t be starting from zero. All the best!