Moises: Accepting the apology you never got

@SAM_C: Everyone sees me as a confident woman, someone successful who worked her way up the ranks through sheer hard work and determination. For years, people admired how I navigated my personal life with grace after breaking up with my fiancé, a relationship everyone assumed would end in marriage. He broke up with me because he found someone else. We were already engaged. He wasn’t sorry at all. To save face, we told everyone was it was a mutual decision. The families involved were also prominent. Keeping things amicable was the mature thing to do. But here’s the part no one knows. Behind that composed exterior, I’ve been carrying the weight of this heartbreak. I’ve been quietly wrestling with the pain, struggling to let go, forgive and forget. The hardest part? Seeing them moving toward their happily ever after. They’re getting married real soon while I’m stuck in a story that feels unfinished and unfair. They caused this pain, and yet, they’re the ones with the fairytale ending.

DJ: Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts. Others come into our lives and make us want to leave footprints on their faces. That’s not original, but I hope it made you smile. While it feels like life has dealt you an unfair hand, your worth isn’t measured by a broken engagement, nor is it diminished by someone else’s choices. You’ve been through the fire, and yet you stand here, still composed, still rising. That says so much about the woman you are. But let’s be real. No matter how tough you are, trying to push the emotions down to “stay strong” won’t help you heal. The cool thing is you’re starting to open up. Sending this email is a solid first step. Whether it’s a trusted friend, a family member, or a therapist, talking it out can be a game-changer when it comes to processing everything you’ve been through.

You must have also heard about Covey’s circle of influence, right? It’s about focusing on what’s in your control — your thoughts, actions, behaviors, choices, mindset and how you respond to this breakup. Like taking the “L” out of lover. It’s over. When you channel your energy into these things, you’re essentially leveling up, taking back control of your life. The more energy you put into this circle, the bigger it grows. In turn, your influence over your circumstances expands. Sadly, your ex and his choices? They’re not part of that circle. What you’re feeling is 100 percent valid. But you can’t control how he acts or what decisions he makes. Putting your energy there will only lead to frustration and stress because no matter how much you wish he’d done the right thing, you can’t go back and change the past.

That’s why forgiveness is really about setting yourself free, not giving him a free pass. You have the power to decide how much emotional space what he did takes up in your life. It’s not easy, especially when it feels like their lives are all sunshine and rainbows while you’re stuck in the storm. But holding on to that anger and resentment will only keep you tied to a past that’s no longer serving you. So, when you catch yourself replaying the breakup in your head, hit pause. It may not be the goodbye that’s hurting now but the flashbacks that followed. Shift your focus to the present. Try some breathing exercises, go for a walk or dive into something that brings you joy. Oh, and it might help to mute or unfollow your ex, his fiancée, and even mutual friends, or take a break from social media for a while. You don’t need constant reminders of their “happily ever after.”

Sam, not everything gets tied up in a neat little bow. Sometimes, healing means accepting the apology you never got and realizing you might never fully understand why things happened the way they did. And that’s okay. Maybe he took your breath away, and eventually, you suffocated. Seriously, what you deserve is a life where your happiness is front and center. You’re a woman of incredible substance, and as painful as this is, it only highlights the grace and strength you carry with you. You might still miss him. But trust me, your aim is getting better. Jokes aside, this is another chapter where you rise, not because life has been easy, but because you choose to rise above it. You are so much more than this relationship, and so much more than its end. You’ve always been that woman, and you always will be.