Moises: Building confidence without external validation

@NATHAN: I grew up with very little support. In my family, finishing school wasn’t the norm. Still, I pushed through and earned my degree, believing that would be enough to change my life. Now I’m in a company filled with people from top schools. They seem confident, recognized and certain of where they stand. And then there’s me. I do the work, but I feel invisible. Like I don’t belong here. I keep hearing that confidence should come from within, but I don’t know how to build that when everything around me reminds me of what I lack. I’m tired.

DJ: I know what it feels like to be an outsider. I’m not from Cebu. When I started, I didn’t have the same roots, connections or familiarity that others had. While I was fortunate to meet people who helped me along the way, I also encountered those who made things harder. So believe me when I say this: you belong there.

And it’s not because you came from the same schools as everyone else. It’s because you did something harder. You pushed through without the support others had. You earned your place in a different way. That matters more than you think.

Right now, you’re measuring yourself using someone else’s story. They may look confident because their path was clearer. Yours wasn’t. And yet, you’re here. Confidence does not come from being noticed. It comes from knowing what you had to overcome to get where you are.

Start small. Speak at least once in every meeting. It doesn’t have to be perfect — just one clear thought, one question, one insight. Over time, that single moment becomes your voice. Prepare before you show up. Read ahead, think through ideas and come in ready with something to contribute. You didn’t get through school by coasting. You figured things out on your own. You showed up ready, even when no one was helping you. Bring that same mindset here.

Before meetings, ask yourself: What can I add? Preparation is how you close the gap. While others rely on confidence, you can rely on readiness. And over time, readiness becomes confidence. Ask questions. You don’t need to know everything. Thoughtful questions signal engagement and intelligence.

You don’t need everyone. In my own journey, when I felt like I didn’t belong, there was always one person who made a difference. A colleague who gave me space to speak. A friend who listened. A manager who quietly showed I had a place in the room. It was never a crowd. Just one person at a time. And that was enough. Look for that person. Learn from them. Work with them. Let that small support steady you until you find your footing.

Replace comparison with curiosity. Instead of asking, “Are they better than me?” ask, “What are they doing that I can learn from?” That shift turns insecurity into strategy. It moves you from being intimidated to being observant.

Act before you feel ready. Speak even when you’re unsure. Confidence does not always come first. Most of the time, action comes first — and confidence follows. Keep showing up the way you always have. Over time, the voice of doubt will lose its power. You are not here to prove yourself. You are here to grow into yourself. Keep on keeping on.