Moises: Can a large age gap really work?

AMOR: I’m 35 years old. I’ve worked hard to build a stable career, and after a few failed relationships, I had almost convinced myself that perhaps love simply wasn’t in the cards for me. Then, two months ago, I met someone I wasn’t expecting. He’s kind. He listens. He makes me laugh. We can spend hours talking about life, family, work, faith and our dreams. For the first time in a long while, I don’t feel like I have to pretend to be someone else. There’s just one thing. He’s 25. Ten years younger than me. People say age is just a number, but somehow that number becomes much louder when the woman is older. Will he eventually want someone younger? Should I protect my heart before it gets too invested? Or am I allowing fear and society’s expectations to sabotage something that could actually become beautiful? We’re only two months into the relationship. I know that’s still the honeymoon stage. We haven’t faced major disagreements. I would appreciate your thoughts.

DJ: The short answer? Yes. The honest answer? Yes... and maybe. There are compelling reasons to embrace the relationship, and equally valid reasons to proceed with caution. Age is only one measure of compatibility. I’ve met couples born months apart who couldn’t survive a year together, and others separated by decades who built beautiful lives.

A 25-year-old can be emotionally grounded, while a 35-year-old can still avoid difficult conversations. You’re still on a honeymoon stage. So, pay attention to how he handles conflict, keeps commitments, and treats those from whom he has nothing to gain.

Anyone can be charming for two months. Character is revealed over time. Notice whether his words, actions and priorities continue to align after the excitement settles. Let the relationship experience ordinary life before making extraordinary decisions. Spend time with each other’s friends and families. Seeing how each of you fits into the other’s life reveals far more than another dinner date.

A decade can mean very different priorities. You may be building wealth while he is just starting. You may be thinking about settling down while he is still exploring life. Watch how he handles peer pressure. Is he confident enough to stand by the relationship, or easily influenced by friends and family? How about you? Are your concerns based on evidence, or are they based on fear of what other people might think? Distinguishing the two is important. External opinions often test age-gap relationships.

Love doesn’t erase reality and sometimes, age is not the issue. It simply magnifies differences that would matter anyway. Beware of the teacher and student dynamics. A healthy relationship is a partnership, not a mentoring program. If one person is always leading, rescuing or educating, resentment can quietly replace romance.

The heart should lead the conversation. But it should never silence reason. Yes, love deserves a chance. But it also deserves clear eyes. Hope is not a substitute for honest conversations, and attraction is not a guarantee of long-term compatibility. Many couples say, “We’re different.” Some truly are. But successful age-gap relationships don’t thrive because they’re exceptional. They thrive because both people consistently communicate, adapt and commit.

Love doesn’t ask how many years separate two people. Life eventually does. And the biggest gap in a relationship is rarely measured in years. It’s measured in values, maturity and the willingness to grow together. The right person won’t erase every question. He’ll simply become someone worth finding the answers with. The couples who last are not the ones who ignore the difference. They are the ones who learn how to bridge it. All the best!