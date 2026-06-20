Moises: Can friendship survive a debt?

CELINE: I never imagined that the end of our friendship would come down to money. One of my closest friends approached me during what she described as a financial emergency. She was in tears, worried about losing her home and afraid she would not be able to support her family. Because I cared about her and trusted her completely, I lent her a substantial portion of my savings. She assured me that the loan would be temporary. Unfortunately, things did not turn out that way. Months passed. Then a year. Whenever I asked about repayment, there was always a reason. What makes this more difficult is that I see social media posts of vacations, expensive purchases and lifestyle upgrades. At what point do we stop trying to recover the money and start protecting our peace? Can a friendship survive a debt that has been ignored for years?

DJ: Many friendships survive financial hardship. Very few survive dishonesty. Perhaps the most difficult realization is that your friend may have stopped seeing the debt as a moral responsibility long before you stopped feeling its impact.

She may have already decided that preserving her lifestyle is more important than honoring her obligation. Thus, the issue is no longer financial but ethical. That is why her social media posts hurt. They create the perception that she has money for many things except the one thing she promised you. Your disappointment is not about the lifestyle you see online. It is about the accountability you do not see in real life.

Arrange one clear and respectful conversation. State the amount owed, ask for a realistic repayment plan and set a timeline. People who intend to pay usually appreciate the opportunity to create a plan. People who never intended to pay often become defensive, evasive or disappear altogether. Her response will tell you more than her words.

Create a deadline for your own peace of mind. Decide on a reasonable date. After that, you decide whether to pursue formal remedies or release the expectation entirely. Without a deadline, you may spend years trapped in a cycle of hope and disappointment. Beyond that date, the healthiest decision is not necessarily to forgive the debt but to stop allowing it to occupy space in your mind every day. You have already lost the money. Don’t lose additional years of your life replaying the loss.

Make sure as well the tuition you paid for this lesson is not wasted. Compassion is a beautiful quality. But compassion without boundaries can become expensive. Before lending money, ask the same questions a bank would ask. How will it be repaid? When will it be repaid? What happens if circumstances change? Good intentions are not a repayment plan.

Just because someone has been in your life for years does not automatically mean they should have access to your money. Some people are wonderful friends but poor financial risks. Those can both be true at the same time. One of the simplest predictors of future behavior is how someone handles small commitments. Do they return borrowed items? Do they arrive when they say they will? Do they keep promises? People who are careless with small obligations often become careless with larger ones.

Do not let this experience make you cynical. Let this rather make you more discerning. Cynical people stop trusting everyone. Discerning people learn whom to trust, when to trust and how much to trust. One painful experience should improve your judgment, not harden your heart. Some debts are repaid in cash. Others are repaid through lessons that improve your life.