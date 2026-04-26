Moises: Closure is not a conversation but a decision

@SUE: I waited for closure longer than I’d like to admit. My boyfriend — or rather, my ex — didn’t really give me an ending I could hold on to. There was no big fight. No clear goodbye. Just distance. Messages that became shorter. Replies that came later. Plans that slowly stopped happening. And then, we broke up. Through WhatsApp. No space to even ask why. So I waited. I held on to the idea that maybe he’d explain. There were a couple of times I’d message him and ask. But days turned into weeks. Weeks into months. Then a year. And nothing came. The silence kept pulling me back more than any words could have. Was I too much? Was I not enough? Did I miss something? Could I have fixed it if I just tried harder? How do I accept an ending that never really felt like one?

DJ: You already have your closure. It was just delivered poorly. A breakup over WhatsApp, followed by a year of silence, is the end. I know that stings. But it also simplifies things. His indifference is your answer. The clarity you’re waiting for doesn’t always come in words. It shows up in patterns, in absence, in what someone chooses not to do.

I know your brain wants a story. Maybe he was going through something. Maybe he didn’t know how to explain. I understand why you go there because those explanations are kinder and easier to hold on to. But they also keep you stuck. When you look at what actually happened, it becomes simpler. You don’t disappear on someone you value. You don’t ignore someone you respect. You don’t stay silent for a year if you care how it lands. Closure begins when you stop softening his behavior and start accepting it for what it was.

Create some form of physical closure. Not necessarily a dramatic salon moment. Delete the chat thread, the one you keep rereading like a Netflix series, hoping the ending will change. It won’t. Step back from social media so he doesn’t keep appearing in your day. Delete the photos. They don’t need to be daily reminders of something that’s already over. And yes, delete his number too. Choose peace over temptation. You’ll still know where to find him when you’re already okay.

Healing is already hard, so don’t make it harder by keeping the evidence within reach. The first few days will feel heavy and you might question your decision. But it gets better. One day you won’t check your phone. One day it won’t feel as heavy. That’s when you’ll know you’re getting yourself back.

You don’t have to cut people off, but you do need boundaries. Step back from spaces where he’s present. Skip a few hangouts if you need to. You don’t owe anyone long explanations. Saying you need space is enough. And if updates about him come your way, it’s okay to say you’d rather not hear them for now. The right friends will understand. The real ones won’t make you feel like you’re difficult for protecting your peace.

Replace waiting with building. Fill the space he used to occupy with something that moves you forward. A class you’ve been postponing. A fitness goal that gives your week structure and makes you feel stronger. A project you’ve been putting off. These don’t erase what happened, but they slowly shift your attention toward things that add to your life.

The strongest form of closure is not understanding everything but deciding you’ve understood enough to move forward. You don’t need one last conversation. You just need one clear decision and that is to choose yourself.