Moises: Declining blind dates

@ANTON: I came across your article last weekend that resonated with me. Like you, I’m single and in my 30s. Because I’m a successful entrepreneur and decent-looking, I often face speculation about my sexuality from concerned “Karens” or “Marites” simply because I’m not dating. A few months ago, I went on a blind date that didn’t click for me. The woman involved believes otherwise and has been telling others that we’d make a good couple. So, there’s social pressure now. I went on a couple of follow-up dates to please everyone, but eventually distanced myself. Now I’m being accused of ghosting her. How can I politely decline further interest without it reflecting poorly on me?

DJ: Does blind dating really work? I tried it a couple of times when I was younger. The joke was that they had to be blind for them to date me. Based on logic and experience, I’d say no. It’s just too reliant on someone else’s judgment. It’s like telling a retail assistant you need black shoes. Unless the matchmaker knows you inside out, there’s a solid chance they’ll totally miss the vibe. Why not DIY? Honestly, dating apps can sometimes do a better job of finding that perfect match.

I’m sure your date didn’t blow her nose with the tablecloth. Still, there simply wasn’t a match. What’s odd is you still moved from date one to date three. I’m not a fan of leading someone on. Handling it promptly is kinder and more mature. Regardless of the reason. I suggest you make a clean break. Giving a cogent explanation is a good thing. Simply pulling your shutters down and pretending that you have disappeared, not so much. I recommend responding to one of her messages, thanking her for her time, and politely letting her know you’re prioritizing other things in life.

Be tactfully honest. Emphasize your perspective without pointing out her flaws. Like saying she isn’t a match for you. Reduce awkwardness and hurt by keeping it short. If she still thinks you’re a creep, that’s her privilege. We all know rejection is never fun. But it’s also not easy to bow out gracefully when you think things aren’t going anywhere. Especially if you’re trying to cushion the blow. It can be nerve-wracking but now you know avoidance won’t solve the problem. It will only be bad for her and for you.

We live in a time where just knowing someone’s name can already give you insights of her sense of humor, passions, life views, and how she behaves under stress. Sadly, the pandemic created an impression that some women I once thought were sweet have shown a different side through their rants on social media. It makes sense that you’d use the digital tools at your disposal to know your potential date doesn’t have any major deal breakers.

Gone were the days when you could keep tabs on someone by following her home. If you’re doing this, please stop and seek help! Seriously, there’s a healthy level of online sleuthing that is more akin to background checking. Just be careful not to sabotage what can be a good relationship with too much information too soon. Balance is still key. And please don’t judge someone solely based on her profile photo. That isn’t fair.

What about those who keep trying to set you up? Politely let them know that you appreciate their efforts, but you’re happy as you are. There’s no need to match you with anyone. Relationships involve more than just age and marital status. We don’t pair people just because they’re single. The ideal approach is to place them in the same environment, introduce them and let them make a move if they’re interested. Love isn’t something you can simply wave a magic wand and make happen!

What if people say you’re gay? They really need to work on their pick-up lines. Seriously, don’t take it seriously.