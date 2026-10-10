Moises: Do friendships have expiration dates?

ALVIN: I’m in my late 30s, and I’ve recently realized that my friendships don’t look anything like they did in my 20s. Back then, I had a solid group of friends. We would see each other almost every week. Someone would always be organizing dinner, a road trip, a birthday celebration or just a spontaneous night out. We knew what was happening in each other’s lives because we were constantly together. Now, everyone seems to be going in different directions. One friend got married and has two kids. Another moved abroad for work. One is building a business and seems to be working all the time. Even those who are still single seem to have completely different priorities now. We just gradually became less present in each other’s lives. Do friendships really have expiration dates? Or are their friendships worth fighting for?

DJ: Friendship, unlike a pickleball match, does not require anyone to return every serve perfectly. Sometimes one person carries the friendship for a while. Sometimes the other does. The important question is whether, over time, both people still want to be there.

Have you outgrown the friendship or have you simply stopped investing in it? Those are not the same thing. Sometimes people genuinely grow apart. Your values change. Your priorities change. Your interests change. The conversations that once lasted for hours now feel forced. You leave every encounter feeling drained rather than nourished. That’s different from a friendship that still has warmth, affection and mutual respect but has simply been neglected by busy lives. Over time, you’ll realize some should be renewed. Some should be redefined. But not every old friendship needs to be resurrected. The trick is knowing which is which.

Do you miss the person or simply miss the past? If you still enjoy who they are today, not just who they were ten years ago, there may be something worth rebuilding. But if every want is really for the old version of the friendship, perhaps you’re trying to resurrect something that has already served its purpose.

Is the distance circumstantial or emotional? If you’re both busy, living in different places, raising families or navigating demanding careers but when you finally talk, the affection and ease are still there, that’s probably a friendship that needs more effort. Not an obituary. But if you are physically together and still feeling disconnected, constantly misunderstood, judged, or drained, that’s a different story.

Before you close the door, try opening it one more time. Send the message. Make the call. Invite them for coffee. Then see what happens. Their response and your own feelings when you’re together again may tell you more than years of wondering ever could.

Friendship is still ultimately reciprocal. Not a perfect 50-50 accounting though. Life happens. There will be seasons when one friend gives more because the other is struggling. But over time, there should be some movement toward each other. If you’re always knocking and nobody ever opens the door, perhaps the problem is not that you haven’t knocked loudly enough.

Some friendships have expiration dates. But as I grew older, I found a better metaphor. It has its season. Some people walk with us through school. Some through our first jobs. Some through marriage and parenthood. Some through our hardest years. But some eventually become part of the story we tell about who we used to be. However, don’t call something a season simply because you were too busy to water it.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no automatic renewal. Someone has to click “continue.” The goal is not to keep everyone. The goal is to recognize who is worth keeping, and then be worth keeping too.