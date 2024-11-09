Moises: Does a boss forgive or remember

DJ: Good bosses forgive, but they don’t forget. You’re still new to the job and the company, so it’s totally normal to feel frustrated. You’re still figuring out office dynamics and managing expectations. But, learning how to deal with frustration in a professional way is key, especially early in your career.

My suggestion? Have a one-on-one with your boss. Own up to what happened. Show that you’ve learned from the situation. Express your commitment to doing better next time. Those kinds of conversations go a long way and can really help smooth things over. I’m also glad you recognize that emotions, while totally valid, are something we have to manage ourselves. Cliché as this sounds but no matter what the trigger is, you are ultimately responsible for how you respond to it.

Not everything needs to be addressed right away. This is something I’d tell my younger self too. As you progress in your career, you’ll realize that you don’t have to voice every frustration in the moment. Some issues are better discussed one-on-one or at a later time when emotions aren’t running high.

As a newbie, developing emotional intelligence is key. This involves being aware of your own emotions, managing them effectively and understanding the emotions of others and managing your reaction to them as well. Pay attention to your reactions and ask yourself, what’s causing this? Developing coping mechanisms for your emotions will help you stay composed.

Would you believe I still have some of the notes I wrote in “Post Its” when I struggled to manage my reactions to a peer’s behavior when I was about your age? One thing I learned early on is that reframing my thoughts really helped. Instead of jumping to conclusions, like thinking something isn’t fair, I ask myself if I have all the information I need. If I feel misunderstood, I hold off on reacting until I can get clarification or work through the details. These are just a few techniques. I’m sure you’ll come across more should you decide to pursue professional coaching.

Also, observe the company’s culture. Now that I’m a leader, I view situations like this as part of growth. I believe that when leaders can get past mistakes, it helps create a dynamic, thriving business. While I don’t consider deliberately failing as an option, trying too hard to avoid mistakes can mean taking no chances on change. The better message is that honest mistakes can be forgiven. But that’s just my perspective.

Gauge the situation. It’s not a bad idea to quietly look for new opportunities. But I suggest you give it time and see how this plays out. In the course of your development, you’ll likely also see that things seem much worse in the moment than they turn out to be.

Whatever happens, failure may suck but it also instructs. Lessons learned the hard way are the ones we’re least likely to forget. You can charge this to experience, forgive yourself and move on. And like any good boss, never forget. Discovery of the moves that do not work well is always accompanied by the discovery of moves that do. At the end of the day, life never asked us to make no mistakes. It’s only request is for us to never forget so we will stop making the same ones.