Moises: Don’t marry just because he’s there

@ELLEN: For the past six months, I’ve been chatting with a 58-year-old man from abroad. He speaks of a future filled with certainty. He tells me I matter, that he wants to take care of me, and now he’s coming to the Philippines with the intention of proposing. It should be a moment of joy, a promise of stability yet my heart hesitates. Because there is another part of me, one that beats faster whenever I see a colleague. He’s 23, a working student fighting hard to balance studies, work, and family obligations. He never promised me the world, but with him, I feel something real. We never labeled what exists between us, because I was already tied to someone else. Do I choose the safe road, where security waits but my heart feels unsettled? Or do I gamble with this fragile beginning?

DJ: You are standing at a crossroad that could shape your future. A 58-year-old man who is ready, willing, and determined. Chatting for six months builds familiarity, but you don’t truly know how his presence will feel once he is physically here, living daily life beside you. Wi-Fi never snores. But he just might.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old colleague stirs something genuine in you. The problem is, his life is still unfolding — studies, family obligations, and his own search for stability. Even if his heart leans toward you, he may not yet be ready to carry the weight of a committed relationship. Right now, the only forever he can confidently promise is unlimited rice.

So what do you choose? The man who is ready for you, even if your heart hesitates? Or the man your heart longs for, even if he may not yet be ready for you? Love and life are a lot more complicated than picking between McDonald’s and Jollibee.

Is marriage something you want now, or are you still discovering yourself and what love truly means? Because marriage is not just about saying yes to someone who is ready. It’s about being ready yourself. It means knowing who you are, what you value, and what kind of partnership you can sustain when the excitement fades and real life begins. If you rush into it before you’ve answered those questions for yourself, you may find security but feel restless inside. But if you wait, you might gain the clarity to choose not just who is right for you, but also when the timing is right.

Which man makes you feel most like yourself? The one you can be silly with, unfiltered, without worrying if you’re saying the right word. The one who sees you not just in your best moments, but also when you’re tired, moody, or unsure and still chooses you anyway. If you’re acting a part, holding back pieces of who you are, or constantly trying to live up to an image, then maybe it isn’t really love. It’s performance. Real love makes room for your whole self. Your laughter, your flaws, your dreams, and your doubts.

Ten years from now, which regret would hurt you more? Waking up beside someone who provides comfort and certainty, yet leaves your heart quietly aching for the love you never allowed yourself to chase? Or looking back at a love that once set your soul on fire, but left you struggling, wishing it had been enough to weather life’s storms? Both paths carry a risk. One of emptiness, the other of hardship. The question is which pain can you live with, and which joy is worth fighting for?

In the end, it isn’t really about choosing between two men. It’s about choosing the kind of life you want to live. Choose a love that grows with you, not one that limits you. And if you must wait a little longer to be sure, then wait. Love is too precious for doubts and half-steps. It deserves nothing less than your full yes.