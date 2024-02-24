Moises: Dreams coming true via extra service

@Vivian_Ward:

I dabble into modeling and pageantry. They’re often perceived to be glamorous. But the reality is far from it. It’s a laborious and costly endeavor, especially when you’re just starting out. Public speaking, walking, hair, dental, skin, physical fitness, personality development, photoshoots, fashion, style and a whole lot more. It is a relentless and costly endeavor, especially when starting from scratch. From mastering public speaking and perfecting runway walks to investing in grooming, fitness and various other facets, it demands a significant investment of both time and money.

Growing up in poverty, I’ve always felt the weight of catching up. So, I decided to quit my day job and join the escort industry. The whole nine yards. You understand, don’t you? It’s not a decision I boast about, particularly since I keep it concealed from my loved ones. Yet, it’s the means by which I can fully pursue my aspirations — achieving a national pageant title and establishing myself as a sought-after model, attracting attention from esteemed designers both at home and abroad. While I may exude confidence now, there are moments when I question my decisions. I graduated with honors. Sent myself to school through scholarships. Why not just go back to having a normal job and quit all these dreams altogether?

DJ: It took me more than three weeks to finally answer your email. Very tough situation you’re in. Definitely way out of your comfort zone. You’re resilient! The pay may be great. But it could also be paying a huge personal toll. Your mental, emotional and physical health could be taking a serious hit. Is this the only choice you have?

Why don’t you start crafting an exit plan? Have a financial roadmap to support yourself through the transition. You’re not quitting your dreams altogether. Certain pageants already extended the age limit. You now have room to decide how and when to make your move. Ever thought about picking up some gigs in fields related to modeling and pageantry? Think fashion, retail, photography, event planning, beauty services, or social media content creation. You’ll earn some cash while also expanding your network within the industry.

Check out platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr and Guru. You can showcase your skills, bid on projects related to content management, digital marketing, virtual assistance and more. Freelancing gives you greater flexibility in scheduling and can potentially provide a steady stream of income while pursuing larger goals.

You also have a solid educational background. That’s a strong foundation for a career in real estate or financial advising. Why not explore those industries? You’ll not be tied to a desk. There are plenty of companies that offer training to help you meet licensing and certification requirements. They’ll also hook you up with a network of professionals who can mentor you and connect you with potential clients.

Remember to prioritize self-care in all of this. Spend time with loved ones, relax and indulge in your hobbies. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. It’s governed by ethical standards to maintain strict confidentiality.

I am not rating what you’re choosing to do behind closed doors. I’m more concerned that you may be hurting yourself in the process. I hope I’m not off-base in saying that it’s like paid rape. You are submitting yourself to unwanted advances. It’s like cooperating in your own violation. Must be the reason why you said there are days when you question your decisions.

You deserve support, respect and opportunities that align with what you’re capable of. You have the ability to make your dreams happen. No matter what obstacles come your way. You’re determined, a powerful source of strength to work towards a brighter future for yourself. More so if you’re threading on a path that’s more balanced between ambition and well-being. Don’t give up on your dreams. Just adjust the means to get there. I’m rooting for you all the way!