Moises: Engaged but facing a life and debt challenge

@MAR: I’m getting married this December. But there’s something my fiancée doesn’t know: I’m in significant debt. I’ve taken out loans and borrowed money from various sources to support my family, and in my desperation, I even tried gambling in hopes of making quick cash. But it backfired. I lost a lot. I feel it’s crucial to share this with her before we tie the knot, so she understands the reality we’ll face together. However, I’m really scared that this revelation might lead her to call off the wedding.

DJ: You might want to consult a lawyer. But just so you know, debts you rack up before or during marriage usually aren’t considered joint unless she benefited from them. Even if she may be off the hook, however, being up-front about your situation is crucial. It can affect your relationship. Honesty is key. And while it’s a risk, it’s totally worth taking. It’s not fair for her to dive into this without knowing what’s up.

Be real about your situation. Do you have a list of all your debts like amounts, interest rates and monthly payments? Have you categorized them like credit cards versus loans? Help her grasp the whole picture and how you ended up here. From what you shared, it wasn’t because you’re completely reckless. You could have done better but it came from a good place.

Even if she gets it, you still need a plan to tackle the debts. Have you started tracking your income and expenses to find areas to cut back? What options are you considering to pay them off? Do you have short-term and long-term goals in mind? Where is marrying her and starting a family in all these? If you need more details on these, just let me know. I can help you in a separate email. Just allow me to address your question first regarding whether you should tell your fiancée and how.

Now regarding gambling, I honestly think this is an even deeper issue. I leave it to you to decide whether you should get some help. You know it’s a deceptive trap leading to significant financial loss, emotional turmoil and strained relationships, right? Gambling can quickly spiral into addiction, affecting not just your finances but your mental health and personal life. Did you already process the triggers? Chasing losses leads to deeper problems. Recognizing these vulnerabilities is crucial for developing effective prevention. You might need some deeper support strategies to prevent recurrence.

This is all news to her. She might be shocked. It’s totally understandable if she’ll feel betrayed for not knowing sooner. Give her space to express her feelings. You need her support but she needs your stability as well. Part of loving is mutual respect. While you deserve another chance to make things right, your fiancée also has the right to make her own choices about what’s best for her.

Remember that part of her decision to marry you involves alignment. Financial values, like money management and saving, are key factors to consider. While love is super important, being on the same page about finances is crucial for a successful partnership. You’re already on the right path by wanting to be honest. It’s clear that there could have been better ways to handle the situation in the past. But what matters is that you want to move forward.

Whatever the outcome of your conversation, wanting to approach this matter with integrity speaks volumes about your commitment to a healthier and more honest future together. Give yourself credit for taking this important step. I’ll be holding both of you in my thoughts and prayers.

May the discussion empower you both — whether it leads to overcoming challenges together, taking a moment to pause or choosing to part ways. This is more than just about the engagement. It’s about gaining clarity in your paths forward. Trust in the power of honesty to guide both of you. This situation, when handled right, can ultimately bring the strength and understanding you both need to thrive.