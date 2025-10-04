Moises: Friendships that grow with you

@PIA: Back in college, I was never alone. My squad and I were inseparable. Late-night movie marathons, study sleepovers, hours spent talking about everything and nothing, you name it. But life happened. Careers took off, people moved away and now we barely see each other. At the same time, building new friendships isn’t as easy as it used to be. I work in sales now, so I meet a lot of people but most relationships feel transactional. We talk about targets and leads, not dreams and fears. How do you know which friendships are worth holding on to and when it’s okay to let go? And how do you build real connections at this stage of life, when everyone’s busy building their careers and lives?

DJ: I used to think my circle was permanent too. But life has a way of proving otherwise. Meetups became harder to plan. The stories that once connected us stopped overlapping. Over time, I’ve lost far more friends than I’ve gained. And here’s what I’ve come to realize — it’s normal.

We outgrow clothes. We outgrow habits. And sometimes, we outgrow relationships. Not out of malice, but because we’re growing in different directions. Adulthood scatters us across cities, careers and responsibilities. We change. Our friends change. Relationships shift as we evolve. Besides, we really can’t carry everyone from one season of our life into the next.

So how do you know which friendships are worth holding on to? Look for the people who see you. Not just the version you were in college, but the person you’re becoming now. I had friends I bonded with over late-night drinks and spontaneous nights out. But when I started taking life more seriously, they didn’t get it. They’d tell me I was too uptight or too focused. It felt like I had to shrink myself just to keep the friendship the same. Real friends don’t guilt you for changing for the better. So, if you find those who’ll support the person you’re becoming, hold them close.

Yes, it’s harder to find real friends as you grow older. But harder doesn’t mean impossible. Most of us default to safe, surface-level topics like deadlines or worse, end up talking about other people. The latter is a turn-off, actually, because gossip builds noise, not connection. Start small by sharing a piece of your real self in conversations. Ask deeper questions. Be curious about someone else’s dreams, not just their KPIs. And put down your phone. Listen.

In adulthood, some relationships are built on convenience. The real ones? They stick around even when they don’t need anything from you. Pay attention to who checks in on you not because they need a favor, but because they genuinely care how you’re doing. Remember, too, that it’s not just about finding people like that. It’s also about becoming one.

While friendships are built around common interests like gaming, music or fitness but from experience, the deeper ones are grounded in values. People who see the world through a similar lens — how they treat others, what they stand for, how they respond to setbacks — are more likely to grow alongside you. Shared values age better than shared interests.

The truth is, as we grow older, our circles often shrink. And that’s not a sign of failure. It’s a sign of growth. Because friendship in adulthood stops being about how many people you have around you and starts being about who’s still standing with you when life gets real. It won’t happen with everyone. But it will happen if you keep showing up with sincerity and patience.

Don’t chase numbers. Choose depth. The friendships that grow with you might be fewer, but they’re stronger, steadier and built to last. You’re not really losing friends at all. You’re simply growing up and making space for the ones who are meant to grow with you.