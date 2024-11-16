Moises: Girl friend wants to be girlfriend

@TIANA: I’ve been best friends with Naveen since high school. We went to med school together, largely because I wanted to be close to him. While I excelled academically, it was more about wanting to be a better person in his presence than a true passion for medicine. Over time, I grew to love the field. Now, we share a clinic. If any of our friends read this, they’d likely know who I am. But I don’t care. Maybe it’s because I’m tired of being the perennial girl friend — two words. I’ve told him how I feel a few times. But I’m still stuck in the friend zone. How can I move our relationship to the next level?

DJ: Even though you’re no longer a high schooler trying to decode clues, the anxiety of wondering whether he’s your prince charming can still feel just the same. In the throes of love, you’re still that teenage girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love you. And you did. More than once. Even if you think you have excellent chemistry with him, he’s still not giving you an A. You’re his girl friend. Two words. My take? It’s time to leverage your fully developed brain.

I wish I could say you have full control over moving the friendship to the next level. But there are two people involved. You can only control your side. He has to decide if you’re the princess he wants to be with. Maybe he’s into someone else, or dealing with family or career stuff, and doesn’t want to get tied down just yet. Perhaps he’s just not into fairy tales. There are countless possible reasons, and honestly, they’re none of your business. I know it sounds harsh but save yourself the heartbreak. Focus on what you can control — you. Manage your expectations. Trust me, it’ll make your life so much easier.

Each of us, including Naveen, goes through life with our own unique beliefs, experiences and perspectives. He’s no longer just a teenage boy. He’s a doctor with a fully developed brain such as yours. Sure, he can get nervous and all that. But if he’s really into you, nothing will stop him from pursuing you. He’ll make plans. Not just send a late-night “U up?” text whenever he’s bored. You deserve to be in someone’s heart, not just in someone’s phonebook. Ouch. But when you really think about it, this is freeing. It means you no longer tie down your being lovable just to a person.

Besides, if he’s having his cake and eating it too, it might also be because your bakery is always open. You’re not alone. This is actually a common social dynamic that can be observed in various relationships, whether personal or professional. According to the scarcity principle in psychology, people tend to place higher value on things that are less available. You followed Naveen through med school and now even in practice. Beware how your being constantly accessible can diminish the novelty and excitement, possibly leading him to take you for granted. You’re no longer a medical intern who can keep showing up without getting any benefits.

Focus on working out in case you’re not. Do things that benefit both your physical and mental health. Take courses, whether related to your profession or a personal hobby. Not only will they keep your mind sharp. They’ll also foster creativity. Spend time with family and friends who aren’t connected to him. And if you don’t have many, then it’s time to build those connections. Join organizations. Volunteering puts life into perspective, gives back to your community and helps develop a sense of purpose. Overall, it’s important to find a balance between being available for others and maintaining your own needs and interests. Don’t make him the sun while you’re the planet orbiting his indifference.

We’re approaching the holiday season, and the new year is just around the corner. Make plans for yourself. I must admit we guys do have our moments when we just can’t figure out the puzzle pieces until someone leaves the picture. Time to recognize which outcomes you can control and which ones you need to let go. Start the new year strong by moving forward. With or without Naveen.