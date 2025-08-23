Moises: How to deal with bullying in the workplace

@ARDEN: I need your advice because I feel cornered at work. I have a peer who, on the surface, looks like management’s favorite. She’s funny, always volunteering and quick to take the spotlight. But behind the scenes, she bullies in subtle ways. She spreads half-truths about me, like saying I’m “still catching up technically” or that I’m “too strict, my team must be scared.”

She says it with a laugh, so people brush it off, but it chips away at my credibility. When it comes to projects, she’s visible when management is watching but absent when the hard work is happening. During presentations, she takes center stage, smiling and acting like she carried the load. I don’t want to come across as insecure, but this constant undermining and bullying is affecting me and my work. How do I defend myself without sounding defensive? How do I protect my reputation when her charm makes her untouchable in management’s eyes?

DJ: A BBC summary of Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) findings says 15 percent of employees experience bullying. But many don’t report it because they don’t want to look like complainers. Your case is even trickier. Your peer wraps her behavior in humor and visibility. And the management finds the behavior cute. But to you, it’s a stand-up act with no punchline. Entertaining on stage, but exhausting backstage.

That’s why instead of going head-to-head, flip her absence into your strength. When she disappears from work, don’t cover for her. Send updates like, “Here’s what the team accomplished this week, thanks to Ninoy, Cory and Kris for handling the revisions. Don’t mention her if she wasn’t there. During presentations, “As you’ve seen from the updates being shared weekly ...” Give a subtle reminder who was present.

Beat her to the punch. Since she’s not always around, volunteer to open or close the presentation. Or proactively assign the role to someone else. “Over the last three weeks, Ninoy, Cory, Kris and I coordinated X and resolved Y. Today, we’ll present the highlights.”

What about her jokes? Bullies thrive on visibility. They win when you react. Thicken your skin and let consistency be your comeback. Show up prepared, deliver results, and keep your word. Noise fades. But receipts of reliability last. That’s how you can build a reputation that noise cannot erase. Managers -- the good ones -- will eventually notice who performs under pressure vs. who only shows up for applause.

A quick 1:1 with your boss goes a long way. I used to think good work spoke for itself. The problem was if updates get missed in group settings, you have no backup. Visibility is part of responsibility. Whether you like it or not. It’s not self-promotion. It’s making sure the right people know progress is happening.

I was reminded of this lesson recently when someone I trusted mishandled a paid service and simply let it slide. When I escalated the matter, her leader covered for her instead of addressing the issue. I eventually received a refund. But the blame was shifted to her team members, while I was painted as arrogant for wanting accountability. A classic case of gaslighting. It shifted the focus from the issue to making you feel unreasonable. Ironic, coming from an organization that prides itself on producing leaders and communicators. It saddens me. It’s a subtle form of bullying, and it’s eroding the culture.

Give your workplace a year. If nothing changes, it’s no longer just a mistake. It’s the system. And the system dictates everything: your growth, your motivation, even how your wins are valued. Strategy may sound impressive. But it always loses to the day-to-day environment. So if you think the way things are run doesn’t match your values, the smartest choice might not be to fight harder. It might be to decide whether staying is worth the cost.