Moises: How to handle a rumor when it’s about you

@JULIUS: I am part of a civic group and eventually became one of the national leaders. It was a fruitful stint with me and my home club receiving multiple recognitions at the end of the service year. Unfortunately, it also made me a problem. Not sure if it really is. But a particular lady developed feelings for me, a sentiment I couldn’t reciprocate. Despite my efforts to maintain a professional distance, she persisted in sending me morning greetings and checking whether I had already eaten. I opted for a restrained response to avoid any misinterpretation. Furthermore, I politely declined her offers of assistance. Unfortunately, her well-established connections within the organization empowered her to spread rumors about me. She alleges that I am unfriendly, involved in a relationship with a fellow member, and solely motivated by the desire for recognition in my leadership role. Regrettably, these unfounded rumors have gained traction, causing a rift and a noticeable shift in the behavior of my peers and friends. A sense of isolation. Even exclusion. Should I continue ignoring this matter or should I do something about it?

DJ: I feel you. I’ve been through the gossip mill myself, even questioning whether there was indeed something that’s wrong with me. It’s crucial to recognize our imperfections. However, perfection is an elusive standard. Be kind to yourself. Nobody is flawless. As a friend once reminded me, “No one kicks a dead dog.” If someone is trying to bring you down, it’s a sign that you’re above them. Don’t forget that, dude. No thanks to them for making you the center of their world!

It’s quite a spectacle, observing this recipe for drama. Gossip, rumor, jealousy even. This Marites will continue to roast these for as long as she lacks self-esteem. Intriguingly, some scholars argue that this gossip tendency isn’t just a Filipino phenomenon. It’s a universal trait. Psychologist Robin Dunbar even likens it to primates grooming each other as a way to bond, highlighting its evolutionary roots in maintaining socially functional groups. Keep in mind that whatever’s happening can be a cunning attempt to downgrade your qualities. It’s possible that she’s employing this as her self-esteem booster shot. A symptom of an insatiable thirst for validation. Rallying people to her side of the ring. Her behavior is a red flag. You made the right decision not liking her back. Kudos!