Moises: I don’t want to remain poor

@MARIO: While others are born into wealth, I feel cursed by generational poverty. My family’s history is a long line of domestic helpers, fruit vendors and unskilled laborers. My parents met at a garment factory. My siblings work as janitors, construction workers and food servers. I vowed to break free. I worked hard, earned a business degree with honors and landed a government job. But still, I’m stuck — living paycheck to paycheck, buried in debt and carrying the weight of being the breadwinner. I don’t want the mud, the cramped, the foul. I want something better, something high, spacious and clean. Will I ever get the chance to live comfortably, eat well, or at least be free from this crushing debt?

DJ: Some experiences, like poverty, can only be truly understood by those who’ve lived through them. I hear you. Growing up in generational poverty feels like a heavy weight you never chose. I know people in a similar situation who no longer even think about thriving. They just exist, surviving day to day. But I honor you for believing there’s a way out. There’s no guarantee things will get better, but you’ve pushed forward with hope. That’s why you finished college with honors. It might feel like you’re digging out of a prison, but keep fighting. The light beyond those walls is real, and it’s worth reaching for.

Breaking the cycle takes time, effort and willpower. It’s not about suddenly escaping poverty but about focusing on what you can control. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the big picture, start with small steps. Know where you stand. Check your bank accounts and compare them to your liabilities. Don’t spend more than you earn from now on. Learn to say no. Start by paying off your debt.

Have you heard of the snowball method? It’s a simple but powerful strategy for paying off debt. Start by setting aside the minimum payment required on your credit card or loan, for example, P5,000. Then decide on an extra amount you can commit to paying each month, say P1,000. Apply that P1,000 to your smallest balance. In this case, you’ll pay a total of P6,000 — P5,000 for the minimum and P1,000 toward the smallest balance. Once that balance is paid off, take the same P1,000 and apply it to the next smallest balance, in addition to your regular minimum payment. Keep doing this, moving from the smallest to the largest balances.

As you pay off each debt, you’ll gain momentum and motivation. The quick wins create a sense of progress, and soon you’ll be tackling even larger debts with confidence. Track your progress in a spreadsheet to visually see your success. It will keep you focused. The goal is to break free from living paycheck to paycheck and start saving for your future. Debt, especially with high interest, drains your resources, so settling it must be your priority now. We can discuss other financial options when the time is right.

You were a working student, so you can take on a side hustle. What about your family obligations? It’s important to manage the guilt and responsibility of caring for your loved ones. Have an honest but firm conversation with them about setting limits on how much of your income goes toward family support. Moving out might seem like an added expense, but people I know say it helps establish boundaries. It doesn’t mean you love them any less. It means you’re prioritizing your own financial stability so you can help in the long run. If you don’t invest in your future now, you risk burning out, and that won’t help anyone.

You’re incredibly courageous, carrying both your own struggles and your family’s burdens. It’s like fighting not just your circumstances but history itself. It’s hard to see the impact now, but you’re laying the groundwork for future generations. You ensured your education and did it with flying colors. The grit, resilience and intelligence you have are greater than your situation. Breaking the cycle of poverty is tough, but it’s possible. Keep on keeping on!