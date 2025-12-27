Moises: Is friendship more reliable than romance?

@MARICRIS: I’m a visual artist by trade. My work gives me freedom. Josh, on the other hand, owns a small neighborhood gym. We met through mutual friends, and for about a year, we were part of the same circle. Purely platonic. No pressure. No expectations. Just shared meals after workouts, long talks about creativity, discipline and the different ways we both show up in the world. If we didn’t talk for days, it didn’t mean anything. If one of us was busy or tired, there was space to just be human.

Two months ago, Josh asked if we could date exclusively. I said yes. I thought that since we already had a solid friendship, the transition would be natural. But something has shifted. I find myself missing the version of us that existed before romance, the one where reliability came from presence, not promises. Is it possible that friendship feels more reliable simply because we ask less of it? And when romance enters the picture, do expectations sometimes outpace readiness, even when affection is genuine?

DJ: Your brain decided to become very honest and named something many people feel but struggle to articulate. Yes, romance often changes the rules of friendship. And it usually does so faster than our emotional readiness can keep up. Not because anything is wrong, but because romance moves toward a different direction.

Friendship feels reliable largely because it is spacious. Presence is enough. Silence does not imply distance. Busyness is not interpreted as withdrawal. There is no scoreboard measuring effort, no timeline quietly ticking in the background. You are allowed to be fully human without explanation.

Romance, however, introduces a destination. Even when unspoken, there is an assumption that time together should mean something more. There’s movement toward a shared future which comes with expectations. Not unreasonable expectations, but expectations nonetheless. And expectations, unlike presence, ask for consistency, availability and reassurance.

I suggest you both name what changed without blaming the romance. Unspoken expectations tend to feel heavier because they leave too much room for interpretation. When nothing is said, the mind fills in the blanks, often with fear rather than facts. A delayed reply starts to feel like distance. A busy week feels like disinterest. What might simply be life happening quietly becomes something loaded.

Pressure doesn’t usually come from what is asked. It comes from what is assumed. And when expectations remain unspoken, both of you end up performing for rules you never agreed on. Over time, this mismatch creates tension. And as you said, it’s not because affection is lacking, but because clarity is.

If you both can protect at least one friendship habit on purpose, much better. Is it the weekly talk? What about the post-workout meal? Familiarity restores emotional safety. Not every day needs proof of effort. Some days, showing up tired but honest is more reliable than showing up polished. The good thing about starting out as friends is you can separate presence from performance. Leverage on that strength together.

Treat it as a reference point, a reminder of what made the connection worth exploring in the first place. When people begin dating someone they were once friends with, there is often an unspoken belief that the comfort should carry over intact. But transitions, even healthy ones, come with loss. What was once open and forgiving becomes more attentive, more invested and therefore more vulnerable.

Honor what you had before. But don’t force what you have now to compete with the memory. The love that grows best is not the one that replaces the past, but the one that knows how to carry it forward.