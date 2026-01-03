Moises: Is honesty still the best policy

@J. DELA CRUZ: I work for a fast-growing organization. My boss is loud, confident and constantly reminds us we’re better than everyone else. At first, I laughed along when she badmouthed peers. It felt like loyalty. Now it just feels wrong. We spend more time tearing others down than improving our work.

Among my peers, it’s not how deals are closed, only that they’re closed. Shortcuts are admired. Gray areas ignored. Transparent negotiations and honest conversations are dismissed as too slow. I convinced myself I’d fix things later, once I had more influence. But later keeps moving. How do I succeed without becoming someone I don’t respect? How do I push back when everyone else plays the same game? How do I stay principled in a world that rewards results over methods?

DJ: Sending that email already tells me you still have your compass. People who’ve lost it don’t feel this kind of discomfort. They justify everything and sleep soundly. Your unease is not weakness. It’s discernment.

You’re in an environment where outcomes are celebrated and methods are conveniently forgotten. That happens more often than we admit. Numbers are easy to show. Characters take longer to notice. And yes, in the short term, it can feel like integrity slows you down while others speed past.

Working with bad bosses taught me that it often leaves us with only two real choices: change the boss or change your boss. Unfortunately, I have rarely seen positive results from giving negative feedback upward. Maybe it works in healthier organizations. In my experience, it hasn’t. Relationships move downhill once the feedback is given. No matter how carefully it’s framed.

Don’t try to fix what you don’t have the authority to fix. Instead, manage the risk and prepare your exit with dignity. Learn what you can. Protect your values. Build your skills, your network and your credibility quietly. When the cost of staying outweighs the risk of leaving, it’s time to move on. Sometimes the most responsible form of self-leadership isn’t changing the system. It’s knowing when to outgrow it.

In the meantime, choose two to three non-negotiables. Lines you won’t cross. Misrepresenting facts, putting results above integrity, or throwing others under the bus are good examples. Everything else? Learn, observe, adapt. You can gain skills from a flawed system without adopting its values. I once worked with a dishonest boss and refused to play along. In hindsight, it was the right choice. Ask yourself regularly: What skill am I gaining, and what habit am I refusing? That distinction is what keeps you intact.

The right path isn’t always the easiest. But it’s the one that carries you forward with your integrity intact. Fast wins fade. People may forget the numbers, but they remember names. Shortcuts age badly so don’t take the easy path if it compromises how you’ll be remembered. If it costs your sleep, it’s too expensive. This isn’t idealism. It’s sustainability. A career you can’t live with won’t last long anyway.

With regard to your exit, make sure your learnings travel with you. Build expertise that no one can take away. Don’t compromise your integrity out of frustration or retaliation. Leave projects in a state where others can pick up without friction. Avoid venting publicly about your boss or company too. It will follow you. I feel honored to be the private inbox of truth. And good call keeping that offline.

In the long run, credibility and character outlast every shortcut or compromise. Stand firm now and your future self will thank you. Hold fast to what you know is right. Choose the path that strengthens, not diminishes, who you are. Wishing you a 2026 filled with growth, joy and meaningful success. May it be your best year yet!