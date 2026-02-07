Moises: Love in the time of impeachment

@CONFUSED_BOYFRIEND: I’ve been very vocal on social media about why I don’t support the impeachment of the Vice President. I read, reflect, engage. I post. I argue — sometimes calmly, sometimes not. I genuinely believe my position is grounded in principle and concern for the country.

My girlfriend is on the opposite side. She supports the impeachment and is actively involved in the movement pushing for it. She attends discussions, shares materials and lobbies hard. She believes, just as strongly as I do, that she’s on the right side of history.

The problem is that our worlds collide — online and offline. A post becomes a statement. A story becomes a rebuttal. Comment threads spill into dinner conversations. Dates either turn into debates or we avoid the topic entirely, which somehow feels just as bad. Lately, it’s only gotten worse.

I need your advice. When two people love each other but stand on opposite sides of an issue they both consider non-negotiable, what gives?

DJ:When politics touches values, identity and hope for the country, it stops being just an issue and starts feeling like a reflection of who we are. But disagreement alone does not mean your relationship is failing. Love doesn’t automatically collapse just because the country feels divided. What it does require, however, is maturity, structure and intention. Without those, resentment will quietly do the breaking for you.

You and your girlfriend are not merely arguing about impeachment. You are negotiating how much room love has when convictions are strong. This isn’t unique to politics. The same tension appears in faith, decisions about children and how a family should be raised. What you’re facing is not primarily a political problem — it’s a relational one. Politics simply exposed it.

Ask yourselves a few hard questions. Do you still admire each other despite the disagreement? Respect does not require agreement, but once admiration dies, intimacy usually follows. Can you disagree without trying to win? If every conversation feels like a debate stage, someone will eventually walk off. Are you fighting for your positions, or are you fighting each other? Those are very different battles. If any of these answers are no, it’s not yet a breakup signal — but it is a warning light.

Create containers for political discussion. Right now, politics has invaded everything: dates, posts, silences. Agree on when and where political conversations are allowed. For example, you might decide to talk politics on Sundays over coffee — but not during dates, and especially not on rough days.

Separate public voice from private intimacy. Social media rewards provocation; relationships do not. Not every disagreement needs a rebuttal. Sometimes love looks like restraint. If you’re with friends and politics comes up, decide in advance who speaks and how. It often works better if only one engages while the other opts out — no commentary, no counterpoints. You can take turns. This avoids accidental ambushes and public embarrassment.

Never contradict each other in public — online or offline. This is non-negotiable. Disagreeing in private is healthy. Correcting or rebutting your partner in front of others is relational poison. If one of you says something the other strongly disagrees with, let it pass. Public unity, private honesty.

The strongest position is knowing when not to speak — and who matters more in that moment. A divided country does not require divided hearts. But it does require wiser ones.