Moises: Mistakes are not dead ends

@MOVING_AHEAD:

I recently received a disciplinary action at work due to a company policy violation. The consequence is a suspension, which I fully acknowledge and accept. I love my work and the company I’m with, but this has made me question my career path. I’m concerned about how this suspension might affect future opportunities, promotions and how leadership perceives me. I’m torn between staying and proving myself or moving on for a fresh start. And if I stay, what practical steps should I take to recover my reputation? Any advice or perspective you can share would mean a lot.

DJ:

A man joined a big corporate empire. On his very first day, he called the pantry and shouted into the phone, “Get me a coffee, quickly!” The voice on the other end responded, “You called the wrong extension. Do you know who you’re talking to?”

“No,” he replied. “This is the CEO of the company!”

“And do you know who you’re talking to?” the man asked.

“No,” the CEO said indignantly.

“Good,” he replied, then hung up.

Big mistake, right? Do not try that at work. But I hope it made you smile.

Receiving a suspension is tough, especially when you care deeply about your work and your company. Leaving is an option. On the plus side, a fresh start in a new environment can free you from lingering perceptions of the misstep, give you space to reset and grow and allow you to redefine your career path on your own terms.

On the downside, leaving means starting over. It can also be seen as walking away from failure rather than learning from it. Staying, however, allows you to rebuild trust, demonstrate growth and leverage the experience and relationships you already have. The key is taking practical steps to recover your reputation.

While the situation is undesired, it also gives you the opportunity to show how a mistake can become a lesson and translate into real growth. You are already on the right track by acknowledging what happened without making excuses. Transparency builds credibility.

Reflect on what went wrong and adjust habits, processes or approaches to ensure it does not happen again. I will be frank. It helps to contribute beyond your role.

Volunteer for projects outside your usual responsibilities. Suggest improvements to processes. Actively help the team or company succeed. These actions show that you are not defined by the mistake. They show a growth mindset. If I were your leader, I would be impressed. You would not just be focused on recovering from a setback but on making a meaningful contribution despite it.

We all make mistakes. What matters is how we learn from them and translate lessons into action. To me, that reflects maturity, reliability and readiness for greater responsibility. These are signs that you remain someone worth trusting, promoting and investing in. A costly lesson can still be worth learning if it leads to intentional growth.

That said, I am not your leader. So give it time and observe how your actions are received. Are managers seeking your input on decisions or initiatives? Is feedback framed around growth and development rather than criticism? Are your ideas being considered or implemented? Are leaders showing interest in your professional development or asking about your career goals?

You can give it a year. Keep focusing on growth and let your work do the talking. Whether you stay or move on, the right place is one that believes in your ability to learn from mistakes, values your effort and trusts you to turn lessons into results.