Moises: More than friends, less than lovers

@CONFUSED: I’ve been seeing someone for a few months now. We go out, we talk almost every day, we’ve met each other’s friends. Everything feels like we’re in a relationship… except we’ve never actually defined it. When I bring it up, he says, “Let’s just enjoy things. No need to put labels.”

On one hand, I understand. We’re both busy with work and it’s nice not to overcomplicate things. But on the other hand, I feel like I’m investing more and more of myself without knowing if we’re on the same page.

Sometimes I wonder if I’m being too demanding for wanting clarity, or if I should just go with the flow and see where it leads. But I also don’t want to wake up one day realizing I was in a situationship while he was free to walk away anytime. How do I balance this? Should I push for a label, or is it wiser to just enjoy what we have right now?

DJ: Unlike your relationship, allow me to define what we’re talking about. A situationship is a romantic connection that feels like a relationship but isn’t clearly defined. Like expecting a full meal and only getting unlimited rice. You spend time together, talk often, maybe even share intimacy, yet neither of you has put a name on it. Familiar? It’s because we Filipinos already had our own version long before Tinder gave it a name — mutual understanding or “MU.”

This generation knows the script all too well. We live in the age of “Let’s just see where it goes” and “Labels are too heavy right now.” Careers are demanding, schedules are unpredictable and more people act like commitment is a food allergy. So love often ends up parked in the gray zone. Stuck between “Are we?” and “What are we?”

But the ache you feel for clarity is not a weakness. It’s a sign of maturity. We live in a time when people post about mental health, preach boundaries and champion self-worth. Yet when it comes to love, many still settle for uncertainty, hoping vibes will eventually turn into vows.

The real question here is not about whether you want clarity. You do. The real question is, are you willing to walk away if clarity isn’t given? Because being clear about your stand doesn’t just give you courage to ask. It also saves you from asking questions you’re not ready for the answers to.

Does he treat you like a partner in actions, or just in words? Worse, just to scratch an itch. Time, effort and respect reveal more than sweet talk and momentary passion ever will. Over time I learned that when action and words do not match, believe the action.

Does he act single around others, or does he show respect for what you share? Actions in public often speak the truth hidden in private. Set a mental timeline. How long should you wait? Timelines help you avoid drifting in circles.

And when you’re ready, sit down and ask, “What are we building here?” Don’t accuse, don’t beg. Simply invite honesty. The right person won’t punish you for wanting clarity.

If he says he’s not ready for labels, remind him even canned goods have them.

Seriously, waiting in the gray zone is still a decision. But it will cost you time and peace. Walking away can hurt now. But it saves you from years of silent disappointment.

Love isn’t supposed to keep you guessing. If he wants you in his future, he won’t hesitate to define you in his present. Not just enjoy what you both have when it’s convenient. You deserve more than halfway love. You deserve someone who won’t be afraid to say, “Yes, it’s you. It has always been you.”