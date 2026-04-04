Moises: Not everyone gets the same opportunities

@Jaycee: I am the son of a forklift operator and a merchandiser. Everything had to be earned. I feel like I have to work twice as hard just to have half the opportunities that the children of the retail chain owners, for example where my parents work, are born into. They grow up around conversations, decisions and access that shape their path long before they even realize it. I grew up around long hours, tired hands, an aching back. Around earning every step forward. No safety nets. Just sacrifice and the discipline to keep going.

There are days when it feels like no matter how much I do, I am always one step behind. Always having to prove something that others never had to explain. It gets tiring. Not just physically but mentally. Emotionally too. And sometimes, I wonder if all this effort will ever really close the gap. Or if this is just how it is.

DJ: I read not just the words you wrote but the tiredness behind them. Some people begin 10 steps ahead. They grow up hearing conversations you are only now learning to understand. They are introduced before they are tested. You had to be tested before you were even seen. I feel you, man. That gap you feel? It’s real.

Without pretending that life is fair, I want you to understand that you don’t close the gap by working harder alone. You close it by working differently. Let me give you a few things you can actually do. You may not have connections, but you can create proximity. Stay a few minutes after meetings and ask one thoughtful question for example. The goal is not to impress but to understand.

Volunteer for cross-functional projects. Even if they are outside your comfort zone. That is where visibility naturally increases. Offer your help in areas where the stakes are higher and where your contribution can be seen and felt. You don’t need to belong right away. What you need is consistency, adding value and being present in the right spaces often enough that people begin to recognize you, remember you and, eventually, trust you.

Others were exposed early to how things work, how decisions are made and how people navigate those spaces. You are coming into it later. That can feel like a disadvantage. But you can compress time by watching how decisions are made. Who speaks? Who influences? What factors are considered? You ask why something worked, not just what worked, so you understand the thinking behind it. Not just the result. What others absorbed casually over years of exposure, you learn with intention. And that kind of learning, focused and deliberate, has a way of catching up faster than you think.

Build a reputation. Not just a network. People begin to trust and refer those who consistently show up and deliver. Deliver early, not at the last minute. Deliver clean, with attention to detail and thoughtfulness. Deliver without excuses, even when conditions are not ideal. Over time, this kind of consistency builds a quiet but powerful reputation. People may not open doors for you immediately, but they start mentioning your name in conversations you are not part of.

Protect your energy like it’s currency. Because from what I think, you are not just tired from work. You are tired from comparison, from carrying the weight of a race you didn’t even choose. That is where your energy is being drained. Narrow your attention to your own path. Measure your progress against who you were, not against someone else’s head start. In the long run, consistency compounds in ways comparison never will.

Stay in your lane long enough to see it through. What you are building will take time. But it will be yours.