Moises: Not everyone should have a seat at your table

@TERE: I’m part of an organization I joined in my early 20s. We grew up together in many ways — first jobs, first heartbreaks, long nights that felt like they would never end. They’ve seen me at my most unfiltered and, for a long time, I believed that kind of shared history meant we would always move forward together.

But lately, something feels different. Every time I’m with them now, I feel like I’m being pulled back into a version of myself I’ve already outgrown. The conversations haven’t changed. It’s still gossip, complaints and the same stories on repeat.

I don’t want to lose people who mattered. But I also don’t want to lose the direction I’m trying to take. Is it possible to keep old friendships while growing into a different life? Or are there moments when distance becomes necessary, even if it feels uncomfortable?

DJ: What you’re experiencing is more common than people admit, but rarely talked about honestly. There comes a point in life when growth stops being exciting and starts becoming uncomfortable, not because you are doing something wrong, but because you are no longer the same person in the same spaces. When that shift happens, it quietly tests your relationships.

So the real question is not whether you have outgrown certain spaces. The real question is how you honor where you came from while still becoming who you are meant to be.

You don’t have to match their energy, their topics, or their habits just to keep the peace. Stay as who you are now. If the conversation turns to gossip, don’t feed it. Shift it. Or stay quiet. That alone begins to reset the dynamic.

Talk about what you’re building, what you’re learning, what excites you. Not to impress them, but to give them a chance to meet the version of you that’s emerging. Some will respond. Some won’t. That response will tell you a lot.

Also pay attention to how you feel after spending time with them — not during, but after. Do you feel drained or aligned? That feeling is data. Trust it.

Not every friend has to fit into your future. Some are for history. Some are for growth. Some are for both. The mistake is expecting everyone to remain everything.

Sometimes you will be the one outgrowing others. Sometimes you will be the one being outgrown. Both are part of life.

If you are the one outgrowing the space, you don’t have to make the exit dramatic. Adjust your presence quietly. Show up less but show up well. Don’t criticize where they are. Just keep the door open.

If you are the one being outgrown, don’t take it personally. Ask yourself what this shift is showing you about your own direction. Then decide whether to grow alongside or to respect the distance with grace.

Sometimes the environment, not the people, is the issue. Try inviting one or two people for coffee. Group dynamics tend to default to the lowest common pattern — old jokes, familiar habits, the same conversations on repeat. But when you change the setting, you also change the depth of the interaction.

If the connection improves, you’ve found a way to keep the relationship in a form that works for who you are now. If it doesn’t, that also gives you clarity. It tells you that it may not just be the environment — and that’s important to know, without forcing anything.

Build new circles without guilt. Growth requires new environments, new conversations, new energy. This is not betrayal. This is expansion.

A lot of us view loyalty as staying the same. But loyalty can also mean appreciating where people were in your life, without forcing them into where you are going.

You are not outgrowing people. You are growing into your life.

And just as you are moving forward, others will too. Some will walk with you. Some will not.

And that is not loss. That is growth on both sides.

Because among the most respectful things we can do in this lifetime is to allow each other to grow.