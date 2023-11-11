Moises: People don’t leave companies but bosses

@BRUCE: I’m now at my third company. A victim of horrible bosses. The first played favorites. Spoke bad English, too. The second had a temper and did not listen to ideas. No wonder the culture was toxic. The third said I did not meet the standard. What was her standard? Her IQ was lower than mine! You once mentioned that people don’t leave companies but bosses. This is exactly what’s happening to me. Sad. Will I still have a chance at working with the Jeff Bezos type — inspiring, articulate, visionary? Please help me.

DJ: Imagine yourself at your boss’s funeral, kneeling and whispering at the coffin, “So, who’s thinking outside the box now?” Seriously though, it’s important not to jump to conclusions. Frankly speaking, you are at a disadvantage with the narrative. Three bosses, distinct from each other, with someone in common. You. As a friend? Be cautious about the IQ part too. Besides, a lot of studies show that EQ weighs more. We all feel like the universe, the world rather, is out to get us sometimes. Playing the victim card, however, is a slippery slope leading to helplessness. You can’t change someone’s behavior. Including your boss’s. But you can control your own.

If there is no I in team, it’s easy to also look at your boss and mutter, “Yeah, and there’s not much sign of U in it either.” However, almost every failed relationship involves both parties. Thus, it’s just as important to assess your role in the relationship and take responsibility for any contribution to this challenging situation. There’s always room for improvement, right? Are you triggered by workplace drama? Do you choose your battles? Are you under stress by something or someone outside your professional space? Did you have a case of Corona, missed a deadline because of that and it was never about the virus? Are you a computer not because of your calculation skills but because you sleep when left unattended for 15 minutes? Seriously, see how you can improve your skill set, how you can learn new strategies to work harmoniously with others. Difficult bosses included. I used to have a problem with a boss who was fond of chit-chats. I am not. But when I met her halfway, my work relationship improved. That’s what normally happens when we train our mind to focus on solutions instead of the problem. We still thrive regardless of our situation.

Someone working at the zoo was once fired. He left the lion’s gate open. His reaction? “Who would steal a lion?” See things from his or her perspective too. What’s driving the behavior? Is he or she under extreme pressure from above, for example? That’s most likely why pressure is placed on you as well. If the boss behaves in a fairly reasonable manner most of the time and the pattern does not reflect a chronically hostile and abusive style, cut him or her some slack. This is for your mental health’s sake rather than an excuse for the behavior. How good are you at anticipating expectations? Aside from KPIs, learn his or her habits and demands. The boss is probably expecting you to come up with alternative courses of action instead of just pointing out an issue. Is speed preferred? Is it about quality no matter how much time it takes? Is it a balance of both? Expectation setting.

Your relationship with your manager, in my opinion, is the most important relationship within the workplace. A negative relationship impacts nearly all aspects of your work life. No use fighting fire with fire. Stay calm and professional. If you think the situation is deteriorating from bad to worse, move on. Just make sure you aren’t jumping from the frying pan to the fire. A number of my former colleagues made this mistake which derailed their careers. Patience is key. Do your research too. Use the screening process to get to know more about your potential boss without appearing creepy of course. Now, if you hope to work with someone ideal, are you? Keep in mind that bosses are humans too. They come with strengths and weaknesses. Not perfect just as you are not. That’s why real leaders are said to be like eagles. They don’t flock. We only find them one at a time.