Moises: Realizing you’re not on the same depth

@MARTINO: I’ve been dating this girl for about a year now. The kind who turns heads when she walks into a room. Friends keep telling me she’s a catch. But lately, I’ve been seeing something beyond the surface. I sensed her lack of depth even early in our relationship. And during the quake, her urge to help seemed performative. Nothing against posting on social media, but it felt off — the angle, the captions, even her tone leaned more toward content than compassion. And now, with the typhoon, it’s clearer. It feels like pity without understanding.

I grew up in a home where community meant showing up, not showing off. My job is cutthroat and leaves me emotionally spent. My personal space is where I nurture what’s real. That’s why it matters to have someone who understands the deeper pulse of humanity. Do you think there’s a future for us? Or am I just hoping she’ll someday see the world not as something to post about, but as something to truly care for?

DJ: Some people grow up seeing life from a distance. They know what struggle looks like but not what it feels like. And that difference shapes how they love, serve and empathize. What you’re asking is fair, especially when your own world already runs on pressure and competition. You want your personal life to be your refuge — not another stage.

You can start with a real conversation. Sometimes, people don’t realize the difference between sincerity and visibility until it’s gently pointed out. It’s not about changing her; it’s about understanding where she’s coming from. She grew up in a home different from yours. Her version of helping might look different. It’s good that she’s with you in these moments of service — continue to invite her into your world without making her feel judged for hers.

Tell her also what drains you — that your work already tests your patience and why your personal space is sacred. When she understands what “real” means to you, she might start grounding her actions with more intention. Seeing her background with empathy earns you the right to be understood too. Compassion is reciprocal. Sometimes, guys like you who grew up with less build emotional walls, and those who grew up with more, like her, have emotional ease. Keep finding ways to meet halfway.

At some point, attraction and chemistry must give way to clarity. After a year together, it’s now about values, priorities and rhythm — how you both live and love. For you, purpose and groundedness matter. Actions speak louder than aesthetics. For her, it’s expression and social energy — meaning is found in visibility and moments worth sharing. Neither is wrong. But when essentials don’t align, love can start to feel like work.

Essentials shape how you care, handle crisis and find peace. A relationship may survive differences in hobbies or tastes, but not in core values. If you need emotional authenticity and she values social validation, friction is inevitable. Can you love her essentials without losing yours? When you talk about service, does she engage with curiosity or dismiss it as heavy? When you’re emotionally tired from work, does being with her recharge or drain you? Can you express your frustrations and thoughts freely, or do you feel you have to simplify who you are to keep things right? Can her lightness coexist with your depth in a way that brings balance rather than tension?

Relationships don’t last because one person understands; they last because both choose to understand each other. And while both of you are still committed to try harder together, I suggest you focus on that first — then let time reveal what that effort is meant to become.