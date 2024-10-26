Moises: Rectifying a lie

@BRUCE: I’ve been hiding the truth about my GPA from my parents. There were three semesters when I got so distracted that I didn’t qualify for the dean’s list. I thought I could bounce back so I lied to them about my grades. They’re both respected teachers. The people at the municipality look up to them. Given my history of excelling in elementary and senior high, everyone expects me to graduate with honors. Unfortunately, even though I’ve recovered academically, my overall average won’t meet those expectations. Even if I ace all my subjects this semester. As graduation approaches, the pressure is building. How do I break the news to them?

DJ: As cliché as it sounds, the only way out is through. You’re in a tough spot, and being honest is key. The approach depends on your family dynamics. If you’re close to both of your parents and they tag-team well, talking to them together can help avoid any feelings of exclusion and encourage a supportive response to the concern. However, if you feel closer to one parent or believe that he or she might be more understanding, opening up one-on-one can feel less intimidating and allow for a more relaxed exchange of thoughts and emotions.

Whenever I have something important to discuss when I was your age, I often start with one parent. This way, I can gauge their response and adjust my approach before talking to the other parent. In my experience, I often receive initial support and guidance which boost my confidence. If you think this approach works for you, I’d suggest it. It usually keeps things calm and constructive, managing the concern one parent at a time.

Weekends are ideal for this convo since your folks are teachers and usually busy during the week. They may also be more emotionally available and receptive. Plus, weekends offer opportunities for family bonding, quite conducive to deeper conversations. You can pick a familiar spot where everyone feels at ease. In my case, it’s the patio while my dad would read the papers. It’s our time together. With my mom, it’s during snack prep at the kitchen. As long as the spot allows you to focus on the conversation rather than distractions, it can be at home, in a park, or at a favorite café. Just go with the vibe. Make it appear casual and less like a scheduled class meeting.

Start by expressing gratitude for the guidance and positive examples your parents have given through the years. Then transition to the topic by sharing that you’ve been feeling a lot of pressure lately and want to be honest about your situation. If you’re comfortable, go ahead and say you want to talk about your GPA and the challenges you are facing. Your parents care about you. While they might be hurt, I’m confident they’ll support you. Apologize for lying to them. Owning up to mistakes teaches accountability and maturity. As educators, they know about the ups and downs students go through. One thing I realized in hindsight is parents often have more empathy and understanding than we think. Give your folks the chance to respond.

Now, what about others’ expectations? Your success is personal. It’s never about meeting anyone else’s expectations. Your value isn’t determined by grades or accolades, but by the kind of person you choose to be when challenged. We all mess up. What really matters is who we become through those experiences — learning from them and putting those lessons into practice.

You are not alone, bai. Reach out to friends, family or people you trust. Avoid those who add to the pressure. Have faith in yourself, too. Moments like this make you appreciate your resilience and the strength within you. Remember, it’s okay to lean on others. Whenever you need support or someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to reach out. You can email me again if you feel the need. You got this!