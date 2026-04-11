Moises: Right person, wrong timing … or just the wrong person?

DJ: You’re asking the question that doesn’t go away even when everything looks right. Allow me then to just give you ways to look at your situation to help you see more clearly.

If you remove the distance, does the relationship still stand strong? Sometimes we blame timing because it’s easier than facing what’s really there. So, ask yourself honestly. If he weren’t leaving, would there still be doubts? Would there still be gaps in values, direction, or expectations? Are you building toward something shared, or just holding on to what feels good right now? Because values are not what we say matters. They are what we choose when something has to give.

What are you unwilling to compromise? Everyone has them. For you, it looks to be stability, growth, being present in your own life. For him, it appears to be opportunity, timing, career progression. Neither is wrong. A relationship should stretch you. But it should not require you to sacrifice who you are becoming. The right person doesn’t compete with your growth. And if your non-negotiables don’t match, then the tension you feel isn’t just about timing. It can be alignment.

Are you both building toward the same future or just enjoying the same present? It’s possible to feel deeply connected in the moment but be headed in completely different directions. Have you talked about where you could possibly meet somewhere, sometime?

If you fast forward a year from now, what does your life look like? Maybe your career has grown. You’re more stable, more confident, more certain of who you are becoming. The things you’ve been working so hard for are finally taking shape. Where is he in that picture? Can he still part of it in a real, defined way? Will there be a chance that you’ll both be in the same place again? Because love can connect you in the present. But direction determines whether you stay connected in the future.

And if things don’t work out, what story will you tell yourself? That you were right for each other, but life got in the way. Or that you cared for each other but were never fully aligned to begin with. So, look at what this situation is revealing. Not just what it is taking away. Is this separation exposing something that was already there? Or is it genuinely the only thing standing in your way?

You don’t have to decide now. Not even when he leaves next month. Because life decisions are not meant to be made in the middle of emotion, uncertainty, or fear of losing something that feels good. Clarity doesn’t always come when things are about to change. It usually comes after when the distance is real, when the routines shift, when you finally see what remains without trying to hold it together.

Let time reveal what effort, presence and intention cannot be forced to show. If it’s meant to grow, it will find its way forward. If it’s not, it will slowly become clear without you having to chase the answer. By then, you won’t be guessing anymore. You’ll simply be recognizing what has already become true. All the best!