Moises: Rocking your introvert vibe

@WHISPERBOLT: I recently attended an event where you were the keynote speaker, and I was deeply inspired not just by the wisdom you shared but also by the way you carried yourself. You mentioned being an introvert but it didn’t show at all. You seemed so at ease. I’m introverted too and been extremely shy, especially in public or group settings, but seeing you on stage gave me hope. I’m in my early 20s and eager to turn things around. Could you share any life hacks that helped you overcome your shyness and find your voice?

DJ: There was a time I thought being introverted was a flaw. But over time I learned it’s actually a superpower. Embrace it! If you notice, we often have deep insights because we take time to reflect and think things through. Our quiet nature makes us more observant and tuned in to our own feelings and the needs of others. This helps us build genuine connections and be empathetic leaders. So, let me begin by saying you don’t need to fit into extroverted molds. You do you.

One of my favorite authors is Malcolm Gladwell. In his book “Outliers,” he suggested that to become world-class in any field requires around 10,000 hours of deliberate practice. It’s a total game-changer. Gladwell points out that while talent and intelligence are cool, they’re not the only keys to success. What really sets top performers apart is the sheer amount of time they put into practicing and honing their skills. Basically, hard work, persistence and a lot of practice are what make the difference. No matter how naturally gifted we are.

You’ll agree that because we tend to overthink when asked to speak, we’re more likely to meticulously prepare and rehearse our speeches. I certainly do. If you were referring to an event a few weeks ago in NUSTAR, it honestly took me over three weeks to prepare. I spent about a week or so processing my thoughts and focusing on the quality and relevance of my message. Then I dedicated the remaining time to crafting a coherent and impactful delivery. Thanks for the kind words, by the way. They inspire me to keep doing my best.

Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are known introverts who have totally excelled in public speaking. Their success stories show that introverts like us can be powerful communicators when we play to our strengths. Because we can dive deep into practice without getting sidetracked by distractions, we can make deliberate improvements and turn our natural tendencies into superpowers that drive our success.

I’m also part of the Queen City Toastmasters Club. Check it out on Facebook! I’ve emailed you the contact details as well. Toastmasters is incredibly beneficial for introverts like us who want to improve our public speaking and leadership skills. It offers a supportive and structured environment where members can practice regularly in a safe space, which helps reduce the fear of failure or judgment. This makes it easier to experiment with new techniques and speaking styles. I highly recommend joining Toastmasters. It doesn’t have to be my home club. The program has a long history of success stories, helping people build confidence over time.

As I mature, I also realize that shifting my focus from trying to impress the audience to simply delivering the message I believe in has made a significant difference in how I approach public speaking. When we concentrate on the message, it takes the pressure off how we’re perceived and puts the emphasis on what we’re saying. This shift can be liberating, especially for us introverts, because it allows us to channel our energy into something we’re passionate about rather than worrying about external judgments.

Cliché as it may sound but start by believing in yourself. You have what it takes. Use your natural strengths as an introvert to create a unique and powerful presence, one that is true to who you are.