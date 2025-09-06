Moises: Say ‘No’ to Say ‘Yes’

@RICO: I have a demanding day job, I’m pursuing my MBA, and I’m deeply involved in two organizations: a civic youth group and a communication and leadership organization where I hold dual memberships in two chapters and serve as an officer in both. Each role offers growth, connection, and opportunity, yet managing all these responsibilities together is exhausting. I’ve always believed that pushing through is the way to grow, but now I find myself asking: am I still growing, or am I already spreading myself too thin? How do you know when learning and development becomes a burden rather than a path to growth?

DJ: You’re asking the right questions. You don’t want to be like those ghost flood control projects. Impressive on paper but it’s actually leaving everyone wet! Growth stretches you and creates real impact. Overload just keeps you busy with the wrong things, stopping you from focusing on what truly matters.

Unlike nepo babies, your job is non-negotiable. But it’s not your whole world. It gives income, structure, and experience, but it shouldn’t define your identity, your worth, or the limits of your growth. Protect your personal time for family and friends. And it’s cool that you are growing beyond the office walls. Your job is meant to open doors, not lock you in a cage.

One way to intentionally grow beyond work is through education. Like pursuing an MBA. I’m glad I finished mine when I was younger, and it’s encouraging to see you taking this step. An MBA does not guarantee a promotion. But it stretches your thinking, sharpens decision-making, and develops leadership skills in ways a regular job can’t always provide. You have the means, and this is a wise investment in yourself. It connects you with mentors, peers, and frameworks that prepare you for higher-impact roles and long-term career opportunities.

However, every commitment, whether work, studies, or organizational roles, competes for your focus, attention, and energy. Reflect on your involvement in the civic youth organization. What unique skills, experiences, or perspectives are you gaining that you cannot get from work or your MBA? Are these responsibilities aligned with your personal and professional goals, or are they mainly obligations that add to your workload? Understanding the true value and purpose of your involvement will help you decide which commitments to keep, which to scale back, and how to invest your time for meaningful growth and learning.

While I’m also engaged in a number of orgs, I make time to pause and evaluate whether each commitment truly serves my growth and adds value, or if it’s simply stretching me too thin. Your dual membership and officer roles in the same organization are interesting. Do they offer you unique learning opportunities? Or do they just overlap and don’t add much? Are your officer responsibilities only creating redundant obligations? If these engagements are offering similar experiences, you may be expending extra energy without significantly increasing your skills or network. Leadership is about quality, not just quantity.

It is okay to say no. It doesn’t make you a villain. It just saves your cape for the battles that matter. Saying no means saying yes to energy, impact, and meaningful progress. Saying no means saying yes to your learning, your priorities, and your well-being. Saying no when you mean no allows you to maximize your time without burning out.

Dude, if growth has a frequent flyer program, you’d be racking up serious miles. But don’t forget to land sometimes. Learning and growth are not about doing everything. They’re about doing what matters. Knowing what you want is just as important as understanding what you do not need.