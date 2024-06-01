Moises: She wants marriage, he doesn’t

@ANN_CORTEZ: For six years, I’ve been in a committed relationship. While marriage isn’t a priority for my partner, I’ve chosen to share my life with him. We’ve been living together. Recently, we’ve hit a crisis, an impasse. I’m in my 30s, and the prospect of starting a family looms large. However, I’ve made it clear that I won’t consider parenthood until we’ve solidified our commitment through marriage. Despite numerous discussions, arguments even, we haven’t reached a resolution. The compromise always falls on my side. Initially, I was willing to overlook the lack of a formal commitment. But as the years pass, my resolve strengthens. Are we inevitably headed towards diverging paths if we can’t find common ground?

DJ: Differences can totally enrich relationships, right? They give us chances to grow and learn together. But can your situation still be negotiated without one of you going for a drastic compromise?

Marriage, to me, symbolizes a profound commitment, a vow to stand by each other through life’s trials and triumphs, come what may. In my opinion, if someone needs to sign a contract when investing a fortune, why shouldn’t they have one when it’s about their life and the lives of their future children? Well, you can remain together without getting married. You can choose to be devoted while holding on to many of your freedoms. More and more people today don’t see unwed couples living together as anything to get upset about. And I’m not imposing my belief on anyone, you know?

What I suggest is for the two of you to take a good long look at your relationship. Have another open and honest conversation. Reach out to some people you trust for advice and really hash this out. Tell him why marriage matters to you. Listen to what he has to say. Be sure to clarify what each of you ultimately wants from the relationship. Whatever the goal, make sure it’s on the table. Are you living together for now or a lifetime? And if you can’t come to an agreement, it’s nobody’s fault. You mentioned the relationship hitting a crisis. To continue or not depends on how that crisis ought to be addressed.

You said both of you are strong about your opposing views regarding marriage. I wish I could say you might still find a way to make things work. Or that you could continue until it fizzles out. If you two are enjoying the relationship as it is, why end it right now? However, both of you are not getting any younger. He wants to start a family. You’re also entering your thirties. You’ve invested six years of your lives into this relationship. You’re only storing things up further down the line. Because if you’re already arguing about it, then let’s face it, it’s already a problem. One day you’ll still have to decide.

All relationships require a certain amount of compromise. Challenges arise when one person’s essential life goals directly come up against the other’s. What do you think about your situation? Life is constantly changing. Not only does the world around us shift, but we also evolve. Our ideas and priorities can change over time. The important caveat is that you’re still not sure about your stand regarding marriage. Or he still doesn’t know what he wants yet. Can there still be a win-win situation? Because if one will have to lose, it can lead to resentment and bitterness down the line, which might be what you’re experiencing now.

Compromising what one wants in the long haul out of life will make either you or him miserable. Especially if you both are the type of people that know what’s essential and don’t like to falter from it. Denying what truly matters is denying what makes a person who they are. My opinion? That’s never going to work. It’s much better for each of you to be with a partner who jells with your core beliefs. Why make him miserable for your sake? And why should you be miserable for his sake? Each of you has every right to pursue the life you deserve. Loving means allowing each of you to be your best selves, whether together or apart.