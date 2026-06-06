Moises: Should I still bet my future on the Philippines?

DJ: I cannot answer that question for you. But I can offer three perspectives. First, you can choose to stay because this country needs you. There are industries to build, communities to serve, businesses to create and lives to improve. Gifted, hardworking, ethical Filipions can rise. If enough capable and principled young people leave, who will help shape the future that everyone says we want? There is a unique satisfaction in knowing that your success was earned while helping your own country move forward.

Every generation believes it inherited a country in decline. Yet history is full of nations that turned around because enough capable people decided not to leave. In Australia, you may earn a good salary. In the Philippines, you may eventually own the company. You understand how people think. You have relationships. Never underestimate the value of home-court advantage. Many Filipinos who leave become successful. But many who stay become decision-makers. There is a difference.

Second, you can choose to leave because there is nothing dishonorable about pursuing an opportunity. Your first responsibility is not to solve the problems of an entire nation. It is to build a life, support your family and maximize the gifts that God has entrusted to you. The reality is that many Filipinos have found opportunities abroad that simply did not exist for them at home. They have achieved financial security, provided better futures for their children and expanded their horizons. Distance does not diminish love for a country.

In countries like Australia, success is not guaranteed, but the rules are generally clearer. Institutions tend to work more consistently. Public services are more reliable. Merit often plays a larger role. You spend less energy navigating uncertainty and more energy building your future. The same talent, effort and profession may command significantly higher compensation. Sometimes one generation abroad can create opportunities for the next generation that would have taken decades to achieve at home.

Third is why not stay for a while and see it out? You do not have to make a permanent decision the moment you graduate. The choice is not always between staying forever and leaving forever. Perhaps the wiser approach is to give the Philippines a fair chance. Build your career. Test your assumptions. See what doors open. Learn what kind of life is truly possible here. If, after several years, you conclude that your future is better served elsewhere, you will leave not out of frustration or fear, but with clarity and conviction. And if you discover opportunities here that are worth pursuing, then you stay by choice rather than by default.

The beautiful thing about life is that very few decisions are as permanent as they appear when we are young. This is your adventure. No path guarantees success. No path guarantees regret. What matters more is not where you build your future, but what kind of person you become while building it. That your success becomes a blessing to others and not just a benefit to yourself.

The Philippines is not merely a place on a map. It will always be part of who you are. So choose your path carefully, walk it courageously and remember that the goal is not simply to make a living. It is to make a life. And that, my young friend, is an adventure only you can choose.