Moises: Should men always lead in relationships

@DIANA: I’m struggling with how to handle the different expectations my boyfriend and I have since we started living together. I grew up in a single-parent household where my mom made all the decisions, and I’ve always valued my independence. However, he grew up in a more traditional household, feels I should take on more household duties, which I frankly dislike, and he wants to take charge and call the shots. He believes in defined gender roles, with the woman focusing on home care, while I believe we should share responsibilities equally. I’m unsure how to navigate this without compromising too much of myself or our relationship. Any advice?

DJ: Traditional gender roles have some deep roots. Back in pre-industrial societies, guys were often the hunters and providers, while women handled child-rearing and managing the home. This setup was influenced by the physical demands and societal norms of the time. Plus, during the Industrial Revolution, men worked outside the home and women took on domestic duties. So yeah, your boyfriend’s views aren’t just pulled out of thin air.

Then came the feminist movements of the 20th century, shaking things up and pushing for more equality. Today, many people are moving toward relationships where roles are figured out based on circumstance and what works for each person. So yeah, following your mom’s footsteps feels right for you.

Now what? It’s time for you both to sit down and recalibrate. In case you have not done it yet. Share how these different expectations are making you feel and how they’re affecting your relationship. I believe you’ve heard about Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” It talks about the importance of truly understanding someone else’s point of view before jumping in with your own. Put your own thoughts on pause. Really hear him out. Suspend your own agenda.

Once he’s done, share your own perspective too. Let him know what you believe and need. Hopefully, both of you can find some practical ways to meet in the middle. For example, you might handle meal prep while he takes care of the cleaning, and then switch it up from time to time. Rotate the roles if you may. Recognizing each other’s efforts can make working together feel more like a team effort.

Now, who gets the final say? I suggest it has to be based on mutual respect and understanding. For decisions that impact both of you — like finances, where you live or major life changes -- you both need to have a say. And the final call should be something you both agree on. If one of you is a pro in a certain area, like investments, he or she can also lead the way. Same holds true for decisions around vacation spots for instance. But once a decision is made, stick with it and avoid “I told you so” moments.

You’ve got a whole life ahead of you. Now’s the best time to figure out your non-negotiables. Things that are super important to each of you. This might include views on traditional roles, parenting, personal time, social life, family planning and finances. See how you both can openly communicate and come up with practical solutions, respecting each other’s needs and values.

How emotionally charged is the dilemma? How much stress or anxiety is it causing? If it’s a major power struggle, it’s going to keep causing stress. Issues that touch on core beliefs have big effects on the relationship. The goal is to be life partners. To be there for each other through life’s ups and downs. The manner you both tackle these matters with understanding and teamwork can tell you how solid the path is in achieving that goal.

Keep your eyes open. Because once you marry him, you’re bound to keep it shut.