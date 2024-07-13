Moises: Should one give up on a dream?

@CHARLES: As a senior accountant at an established audit firm, I’m fortunate to have a stable career with decent pay and promising prospects for growth within the industry. But despite this solid foundation, there’s a dream that refuses to let go of me: I want to be a movie star. I’ve faced numerous auditions with little to show for my efforts. I’ve only managed to land a couple of bit roles — ones with no dialogue and only fleeting moments on screen. Commercials have proven just as elusive. It’s easy to look at successful figures like Pia Wurtzbach who persevered through countless setbacks to achieve her dreams. Still, I wonder if I should keep chasing my own.

DJ: You must be an interesting person. Balancing a thriving career in auditing while pursuing your dream of movie stardom is no small feat. Truly impressive! However, I also understand why you’re facing a dilemma. There’s a conflict between personal passion and practicality. Self-doubt, too.

You’ve heard about J.K. Rowling, right? She also faced incredible challenges with her finances as well as with her personal life. From being a single mother living on welfare to having her Harry Potter manuscript rejected by 12 publishers. Of course, we know how her story eventually pivoted to incredible success. As of mid-2024, her net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 billion.

Her story, along with those of Michael Jordan and Elon Musk, exemplifies how facing and overcoming repeated setbacks can lead to groundbreaking achievements. Similarly, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence and Hugh Jackman began their careers as struggling actors before achieving their big breaks. And their stories serve as inspiration to many people who are pursuing their own dreams.

You’re already crushing it in your career. It’s totally normal to face skepticism from others, questioning your chances at breaking into the spotlight. Rowling had that unshakable passion about her story and characters, despite her own challenges. Think about what drives you. Why do you want to be a movie star? Is it the love of storytelling, the thrill of performance, or the desire to explore new creative horizons? What were the wow moments in your life or career that gave you a great sense of accomplishment and fulfillment? My hope is that you dig deep to surface the real reasons that drive your current professional and personal pursuit.

I suggest that you take a step back and think carefully if there’s more to your acting dreams than just chasing stardom. Meryl Streep did not just aim for fame. She immersed herself in her craft. And that led her to become one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. See the difference? Understanding your deeper motivations behind your actions is the way to go. This leads you to a sense of fulfillment beyond material success.

Flexibility and willingness to learn from your experiences are also key for both personal and professional growth. Think about your current skills and attributes. What are you naturally good at? How do you use these strengths in ways that excite you? Are there recurring themes given the feedback you’ve gotten from auditions? What do friends, family or colleagues frequently praise you for? What activities or goals give you a sense that you are contributing something meaningful. These are clues, if you will. Pay attention to them. Sometimes, it’s not that we’re being denied, but rather redirected to a better path.

Continue to discern between your successful career in auditing and your dream of movie stardom. The path to your dreams will not be easy. But your “why” will help you persevere and your strengths will propel you forward. Over time, I learned that success is not just about achieving fame but largely about finding joy and purpose in the pursuit of our dreams. All the best!