Moises: Success reveals friendships as much as failure does

CROWN PRINCESS: For almost seven years, Mia and I were inseparable. We started as fresh graduates in Cebu, surviving crowded jeepney rides, budget lunches and dreams that felt bigger than our paychecks. We knew each other’s heartbreaks, family struggles and career frustrations. Then adulthood happened.

My career started moving faster than I expected, and somewhere along the way, she became distant. The moment I couldn’t ignore came after I won a crown. I posted a simple thank-you message. Friends, former colleagues and even people I hadn’t spoken to in years congratulated me. She didn’t.

Since then, I’ve noticed she reacts to other people’s achievements, comments on mutual friends’ posts and celebrates acquaintances online. But whenever something positive happens in my life, there is usually silence.

It’s been over a year now. No fight. No goodbye. Just growing distance and the quiet realization that the friend who once cheered the loudest has fallen silent. What do you think happened?

DJ: My honest answer is that none of us knows for sure. Perhaps she is carrying disappointments she has never shared. Perhaps your victory became an uncomfortable reminder of goals she has yet to achieve. Perhaps your lives simply evolved in different directions. Or perhaps the friendship quietly changed long before the crown entered the picture.

A missing reaction is rarely the real issue. It’s the pattern behind it — the absence of enthusiasm, the lack of curiosity and the feeling that someone who once celebrated your victories no longer does. The mistake many of us make is assuming we must solve the mystery. Over time, I realized we don’t have to.

Adult friendships are complicated. Sometimes people are carrying burdens we know nothing about. Sometimes life pulls people in different directions. And sometimes the friendship simply changes. The real test of friendship is not whether difficult emotions such as envy exist. It is whether someone chooses the friendship despite those emotions.

One of the hardest lessons of adulthood is accepting that some friendships belong to a particular season of life. When we are younger, friendship often grows from proximity. We sit in the same classroom, work in the same office, share the same lunch break, ride the same jeepney home and worry about the same things. We are connected not only by affection but by a shared reality. Then life starts making different demands.

One friend, for example, gets married while the other pursues a career. One discovers new passions, responsibilities and priorities that barely existed a few years earlier. Slowly, the conversations change. The experiences that once bonded you become memories rather than current realities.

This does not mean either person became bad. It does not mean the friendship was fake. It simply means growth sometimes happens in different directions. They may not be the same person anymore. And neither are you.

I also miss the version of life where friendships naturally fit. But not every friendship is meant to accompany us through every stage of life. Some friends help us survive our early struggles. Some teach us courage, confidence or resilience. Some remind us who we were before life became complicated. And their role in our story remains valuable even if they are no longer present in every chapter.

Friendship breakups are a peculiar kind of grief. Maturity, however, sometimes means not holding on tighter, but accepting that a friendship has fulfilled its purpose. The tragedy is not that people change. The tragedy is expecting them not to.

The real challenge of adulthood is learning to cherish the people who helped shape us, even when they no longer walk beside us. Healing begins when we stop mourning the friendship we lost and start being grateful for the friendship we once had.