Moises: Tension between conscience and career

@JOSH: We are transitioning to a new Enterprise Resource Planning system. I am part of the project team. Our boss insisted on a course of action in one of the phases that’s now seriously derailing the implementation. To shift the blame away from himself, he pointed fingers at a colleague, an incredibly hardworking individual who happens to be on the quieter side. An investigation is underway and it could result in her losing her job. The project team is well aware of the true culprit. But we’re all maintaining silence. We’re all eyeing upcoming promotions tied to the successful implementation. Going against the boss might jeopardize those opportunities. My conscience, however, is killing me. Should I speak up and risk my career, or should I just let this slide? Why or why not?

DJ: Why am I getting a vibe that this is straight out of an essay exam? But seriously, since I started adulting, I’ve learned the value of doing good not just for myself but for others too. It kicked off when I was a student leader. Eventually, when I began running companies, it’s a whole new level. It truly is a road less traveled. Because it’s tough. But I am happy where I am today. And it’s the same road that brought me here. So, if your colleague is legit innocent and you’ve done your due diligence, I suggest you speak up.

Choosing what’s right often means putting aside personal needs. Even if it doesn’t boost popularity. It’s about prioritizing the greater good. The harder choice. We all have that inner vibe in our head, heart and spirit. Humans are a social species. Contributing to the collective good brings good feelings and connection. It’s likely that there is a clash between what you truly vibe with and what you’re doing. Or not doing. That must be why you say your conscience is killing you. That’s also why while we all have ambitions, we’re one in saying that peace of mind is priceless.

Been in your shoes four times in my lifetime. That’s why I get how tough it must be for you. Thrice it seemed like my career was toast. I had to leave. But looking back, what seemed like career-ending moves actually opened up doors. The first one had me globetrotting. The other three? Better pay, role and company. Stuff I’d never consider if not for what happened. I’m a very loyal person. Sometimes to a fault. Over time, I’ve seen that what we put out tends to circle back. Call it karma, consequence, or whatever you want but we usually reap what we sow.

Help others and life often reciprocates with value in some form. Not always right away but somewhere down the line. It also took years before things not only balanced out but even changed for the better. But they did! Besides, success is about not letting fear hold us back. There will always be stuff that is not only difficult but risky. We have to make a split-second decision and do what we believe is best. Your current challenge is an opportunity for growth. You learn to move forward when faced with an obstacle. You’re communicating your non-negotiables and the right people will respect you for that. These prepare you for even greater things ahead. It’s like sharpening a valuable tool for navigating life’s complexities.

Life is not just about making more money, getting a promotion, or gaining recognition. These are fleeting. Things — good or bad — eventually will come to pass. And when we’re old and grey, we retire and they won’t amount to so much anymore. But our conscience stays with us. We have to live with it for the rest of our lives. What is your conscience telling you?

Dude, integrity serves as a solid foundation to have a stable and successful life. We’re not necessarily doomed when we do what’s right. Taking the path less traveled is a lot more rewarding in the long run than taking the easy way. Both for you and for the people you do it for or with. Trust me, a good deed never goes unnoticed. Just do it.