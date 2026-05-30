Moises: The group chat is alive, the friendship is not

HOPE: I’ve been feeling confused about friendship. Technically, I have a lot of friends. My phone is always busy. The group chats are active almost every day. There are constant updates, memes, reactions, birthday greetings and random conversations. But despite all that, I feel lonely. There are days when I want to open up, but I stop myself because everyone already seems overwhelmed with their own lives. I don’t want to become too much or emotionally draining. So I end up keeping things to myself while still participating in conversations like everything is fine. Is it normal to feel lonely even when surrounded by people?

DJ: Yes, it is absolutely possible to have 4,000 online friends and still feel emotionally unemployed. Welcome to modern adulthood, my new friend!

The strange thing about this age and time is that we are connected through technology and somehow a lot of us are emotionally buffering. Everyone is online, but many are mentally on airplane mode. So no, you are not dramatic. You are simply human.

The reality is, social media is originally designed to make keeping in touch easier. Unfortunately, one can now maintain friendship streaks without maintaining actual friendship. A person can react “HAHAHAHA” to a meme at 11:42 p.m. and cry herself to sleep. That is why your loneliness makes sense.

Now before you suddenly leave all your group chats, move to Siargao and start posting mysterious sunset quotes about peace and self-discovery, let your tito give you a few practical hacks. You can start by not expecting depth in your friends online. Social media is like fast food. Fun, accessible, comforting sometimes. But not where you should expect emotional nutrition.

You don’t need to perform “I’m okay” all the time. Many people are emotionally exhausted because they turned themselves into customer service representatives of their own lives. The problem is, if you always present the polished version of yourself, people may never realize you need support too. You do not need to trauma dump every Tuesday. But allow trusted people to see the honest version occasionally. Vulnerability is uncomfortable, yes. But so is carrying everything alone.

Meet up with your in-person friends. What I learned over time is if it’s not scheduled, it becomes “soon.” And this is where many friendships die. People are not always intentionally distant. Sometimes they are simply overwhelmed, tired, commuting for two hours, attending meetings that could have been emails and surviving life one iced coffee at a time. So normalize intentional plans instead of waiting for a grand reunion that requires six schedules, three salary releases and one Google Calendar miracle. Invite a friend for coffee. Carpool with someone. Go out with friends at a weekend market. Go training with other folks. Have accountability workouts together. Presence has become one of the rarest forms of effort. That friendship is premium.

Build a life outside the screen. Sometimes loneliness becomes louder because life slowly shrinks into digital spaces. Your world cannot purely revolve around notifications. Join communities. Attend conferences and events. Learn something new. Develop hobbies that do not require WiFi. Human beings were designed for real environments. Not just reaction buttons. Some of the best friendships begin when people stop trying so hard to find their people and start becoming more alive themselves.

As we grow older, friendships may become fewer, quieter and less performative. But they also become more genuine. That’s the trade-off of adulting -- less noise, but more depth. And the people who matter most are not always the most active online, but the most present in real life.