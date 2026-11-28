DJ: The leading man who disappeared in the first few episodes suddenly wants a comeback now that the heroine has made it big! Sounds like a teleserye plot twist! But seriously, saying sorry is easy. Showing up consistently, taking responsibility, and making amends are a different story. Look at what he is doing to make amends. Don’t just listen to how sorry he is. Look at how accountable he is.

You have built a life, established your independence, and found your footing without him. He needs to understand that he is getting to know a different woman now. You are no longer the young student he left behind. Let him earn his way into your life.

Your child is part of the equation. His return is not just about rekindling an old romance. There is a child involved, and that child’s interests deserve careful consideration. His responsibility as a father and his desire to get you back are not necessarily the same conversation. He may have failed you as a boyfriend, but that does not automatically mean he should be denied the opportunity to establish a relationship with his child. If he genuinely wants to be present, take that possibility seriously. A child can benefit from having a loving, responsible, and involved father.

If your child is still young, be particularly mindful of how you introduce him. Don’t rush into promises or create expectations that may not be fulfilled. Let their relationship develop gradually, in an age-appropriate way, and give your child room to ask questions and express feelings. But don’t use access to the child as leverage in deciding whether to resume the relationship. His responsibilities and the child’s interests should stand on their own.

As of this time, I don’t suggest that you make this about what he wants or what you once wanted. I’d rather that you start first about what is healthy and right for your child. He deserves the opportunity to know a father who genuinely wants to be present. He also deserves the stability of a parent who won’t allow an uncertain romantic reunion to disrupt the life you’ve worked so hard to build.

You don’t have to say yes or no immediately. You worked so hard for years to build the success and security you now enjoy. You can certainly afford to take a little more time before deciding whether to let him back in. Notice whether he respects your decision to take things slowly. Sometimes, the clearest indication of a person’s character is how they respond when they don’t get what they want.

This is not a teleserye where the leading man returns and gets the girl in the last episode. He’s got a lot of proving to do. You’ve already established that you can build a beautiful life without him. If you eventually decide to give him another chance, make sure he adds something meaningful to that life. You are no longer waiting for someone to complete your story. You have already written quite an impressive one. The question is whether he deserves a part in the next chapter.