Moises: The ‘other woman’ is not always the villain

@SCARLET: I became involved with a guy who was dating someone else. It wasn’t planned, but feelings grew between us. Eventually, he ended that relationship and we’ve been together for three months now. Honestly, it’s been good. What’s been hard, though, is how people have judged me. As if I’m the culprit. As if the breakup happened solely because of me. As if relationships only fail because another person appears — never because the relationship itself has its own struggles.

I know my involvement affected someone deeply. I’m not pretending otherwise. But I also can’t shake the feeling that the judgment falls on me far more than on him. It often feels like women are automatically cast as the villains in these situations. So I wanted to ask you: Is the woman always the one to blame when a long-term dating relationship ends and a new one begins? Or is this just a narrative we’ve been conditioned to accept?

DJ: Feelings don’t come with a warning label. Contrary to popular belief, relationships are never as simple as assigning blame to one person. Even when someone new enters the picture, the dynamics that lead to a breakup usually exist between the two people in the original relationship. Feelings, decisions and challenges are shared. They’re rarely the responsibility of only one party.

It’s understandable that you feel judged. Society often has a double standard when it comes to men and women in these situations. Women are frequently cast as the villains while men’s choices are less scrutinized. That bias is real and it’s unfair. Your experience reflects that cultural narrative, not an objective measure of your character.

You acknowledge that your involvement affected someone, and that shows accountability. That’s important. But holding all the blame on yourself is not only inaccurate — it’s emotionally burdensome. Not all breakups have a villain. Some just have plot twists.

If the previous relationship had already ended before you started dating him, then the breakup was the result of choices within that relationship — not solely because of you. You didn’t set off the fireworks. You were the unexpected spark in a combustible situation. While the side-eyes feel heavy, it’s not your emotional luggage to carry.

But what if feelings developed while the previous relationship was still ongoing? Hmm.

Overlap doesn’t automatically make you the love rogue. Did you throw up caution flags while he was figuring out his feelings, or did you let him run wild? Did you push him off the cliff, or did he walk there himself? Did you at least try to keep the drama meter from maxing out?

Dating is meant to help people understand themselves and their compatibility with another person before making a long-term commitment. And sometimes the right person shows up in imperfect circumstances. Even in heart blips like this, you can act with honesty, accountability, awareness and alignment with your values. It doesn’t guarantee easy emotions, but it ensures your choices are respectful, fair and responsible.

You did not necessarily cause the drama. You just joined the cast. The narrative that casts women as the culprits is more about societal conditioning than reality. Relationships are complex, human and sometimes messy — and that doesn’t make you the heartbreaker-in-chief.

Life and love are rarely simple. The measure of a person isn’t in avoiding complications but in how consciously and compassionately we respond to them. Judgment from others will always exist, but what matters most is how we act, honoring both ourselves and others in the process. It is in these choices — not in others’ opinions — that true character is revealed.