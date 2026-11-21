JJ: Work is slowly turning me into someone I don’t like. Deadlines, demanding clients, pressure from management, targets that keep getting raised, and the constant feeling that no matter how much I accomplish, there’s always something else expected of me. So I keep pushing, keep saying yes, and keep telling myself to get through the day.

But lately, I’ve been taking all that frustration home with me. My mother asks a simple question, and I respond irritably. My sibling tries to joke with me, and I snap, telling them I’m not in the mood. My friends invite me out, and even when I go, I get annoyed over the smallest things. I think I’m becoming difficult to be around. How do I deal with the pressure without becoming someone my family and friends have to tiptoe around?

DJ: The problem is, when work gets the better version of you, your loved ones get whatever battery percentage is left. Something needs to change. You don’t necessarily need to quit your job or start selling homemade candles on Instagram. Here are a few things I’d suggest.

Create a transition zone between work and home. Don’t go straight from a stressful meeting to the dinner table expecting to become a loving son, a hilarious friend, or a pleasant human being in 30 seconds. If you’re working from the office, pass by the church, a convenience store, or any place where you can decompress. If you’re working from home, take a 15- to 20-minute walk after logging off. Change your clothes. Take a shower. The idea is to create a ritual that tells your brain that work is over. The next part of your day belongs to you.

Don’t reply while your blood pressure is writing the message. When you’re irritated, everything suddenly sounds offensive. Your friend sends, “Where are you?” and you interpret it as a personal attack on your time management. Before responding, pause. Try the 10-second rule. That is infinitely better than sending a passive-aggressive reply, starting a fight, and spending the next two days explaining why you were just tired.

Find your pressure release. No, I don’t mean ranting in your group chat. You need a healthy outlet for all the pressure you’re accumulating. Exercise is one. Walking is another. Music. Cooking. Gaming. Writing. Playing sports. Just last year, I found out that cleaning the condo is therapeutic, too. Find something that allows you to release tension without transferring it to someone else.

Be careful, too, about using alcohol as your primary stress-management strategy. A couple of drinks may feel like you’ve pressed the OFF button. But sometimes you’ve merely muted the stress until tomorrow. And tomorrow, it comes back with a hangover and additional charges. You need outlets that restore you, not habits that create another problem to manage.

Eventually, you’ll have to ask yourself whether you’re just tired or whether you’re truly becoming someone you don’t like. Don’t just normalize being perpetually exhausted, angry, anxious, and emotionally unavailable because that’s adulting. The hacks I shared can only do so much. You have to find out whether the workload, the environment, or the stress itself needs to change.

You may be earning a living, building a career, and climbing the ladder. But don’t get so good at surviving the workplace that you forget how to be human outside it. A job should pay for your living. It shouldn’t slowly take away the way you live, the way you love, or the person you are.