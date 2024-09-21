Moises: The quiet path to a promotion

@ARVIN: I’ve been a design engineer for nearly 10 years, but I’ve noticed that many of my peers have advanced while I remain in my current role. I’ve received feedback indicating that my quiet demeanor and limited participation in meetings may be hindering my visibility. Traits such as not sharing ideas, lacking engagement and not building relationships can make it difficult for others to recognize my contributions. I recently read your article about how introverts can have advantages, too, and I’d love to know how I can apply those insights to my situation. I dream of becoming a manager someday and would appreciate any advice or resources you could recommend to help me enhance my engagement and career progression.

DJ: Bill Gates is known for his thoughtful approach and preference for deep work over socializing. Jeff Bezos has been described as more introverted, letting his work speak for itself. Then there’s Mark Zuckerberg, who identifies as someone who prefers to build connections through technology rather than direct social interactions. So yes, you and I are in good company!

There’s actually a pattern here. These leaders share traits of deep focus and a commitment to thoughtful decision-making, which enables them to arrive at solutions to the world’s complex problems. They also embody a key characteristic of effective leadership: a genuine care for others. This empathetic approach aligns well with the natural tendencies of introverts, who often excel in listening and understanding the needs of those around them. Do these traits resonate with you? You have the right ninja skills to become a manager. However, you know you can’t just plot world domination in silence. You have to speak up. The days of relying solely on results to speak for themselves are gone.

Research from job site Zippia shows that networking is crucial for job hunting, with about 85 percent of jobs filled through personal connections. This is aligned with a 2016 LinkedIn report. Observing those around you does help you come across as intelligent. But it’s essential to maintain momentum by raising your hand right away when the opportunity arises. Don’t overthink. Before your nerves take over. This helped me in school and it worked. Trust your instincts. You have to trust in the fact that you have something valuable to contribute to the conversation.

If you’re uncomfortable speaking in meetings, prepare in advance. Review the agenda. Make a mental or written list of points you want to address. Consider jotting down one question or comment on a sticky note to place on your laptop. This way, you’ll be ready to contribute when the moment arises. Since you’re attending FGDs, rehearse your introduction. Go beyond the usual stating of name and title. Include your specific interest in the meeting’s topic and what you can contribute. This can help you stand out right from the start. Remember, the single most important trait of a good public speaker — particularly in a business setting — is to be audience-centric. You’ve got the edge!

While small talk isn’t something many introverts look forward to, it’s important to engage. No other way but through, my friend. Think of it like lifting weights to build your muscles. Attend company events and participate in group activities deliberately. Prepare a list of topics to bring up with colleagues during social situations to help break the ice. The more you put yourself out there, the easier it will become. Make sure you’re well-rested, too, so you have the energy for this process. Just leverage the fact that you genuinely care for what people will have to say.

Dude, you have the unique ability to combine deep focus with empathy, making you a natural leader. One day you’ll be a manager. Embrace your strengths, trust in your contributions and step into your potential. You got this!