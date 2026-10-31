Moises: The relationship is dead, but neither of us has buried it

@MISS K: I never imagined I would have to mourn: a relationship that is still alive in name, but feels long dead in reality. I don’t know exactly when the love started disappearing. It was a slow death. The random calls, thoughtful gestures and little things that once made me feel loved are now memories. When we spend time together, it feels more like an obligation than something he looks forward to. Most days, he is irritable. I find myself carefully choosing my words because even the simplest question can turn into an argument. There have even been weeks when we barely speak at all. I have started wondering if he is simply waiting for me to end the relationship. Should I finally accept that it’s over, even if neither of us has officially said goodbye?

DJ:At this rate, even the relationship’s obituary might be easier to find than a decent conversation between the two of you. I understand why this hurts. There is something particularly exhausting about being lonely while technically having someone. But before you start arranging a funeral for this relationship, let me offer a few practical hacks.

You’re a partner, not a call center handling all incoming and outgoing concerns. Give him room to make an effort, too. This isn’t about playing hard to get or deliberately ignoring him. It’s about no longer carrying responsibilities that should be shared. Notice whether he takes initiative when you’re not constantly prompting him. If you’re always the one initiating conversations, making plans, apologizing, checking in and fixing things, it’s time to stop doing overtime.

Have the conversation you’ve both been avoiding. You cannot solve a problem that neither of you is willing to acknowledge. And no, sending cryptic quotes, posting sad songs, or hoping he deciphers your social media stories doesn’t count as communication. Tell him you feel he’s become distant. That you barely talked and you miss the connection you used to have. You can ask if he still wants to work on the relationship. Then listen. Clarity hurts. But uncertainty can be even more exhausting.

The length of a relationship is not necessarily a measure of its health. You don’t keep wearing shoes that hurt simply because you’ve owned them for a decade. Appreciate what you’ve shared, but don’t let the good memories become the only reason you tolerate a present that makes you unhappy. If you meet this version of him today, would you still choose this relationship? That’s a question worth sitting with.

If both of you are willing, set aside time to reconnect. Start small. Have dinner without phones. Take a walk. Do something you used to enjoy together. Still I’d caution you not to mistake one pleasant evening for a permanent turnaround. Look for consistency. A relationship doesn’t recover through one grand gesture. It recovers through repeated, ordinary acts of consideration.

Don’t put your entire emotional life on standby while waiting for someone to decide whether he still wants to participate. Reconnect with friends. Pursue hobbies. Exercise. Travel. Learn something new. Make plans that don’t depend on whether he is available or in a good mood. Don’t forget that you are a whole person, even when your relationship is going through a difficult season.

You can give a relationship another chance without giving it unlimited chances. Love may not always feel like fireworks. Most of the time, it’s the quiet, ordinary decision to keep showing up for each other. But it takes two people to make that decision. And if it is time to say goodbye, you can mourn what you had. But be thankful too that you finally chose yourself.